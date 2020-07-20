624 Woodland Street

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This home QUALIFIES for a NO CLOSING COST LOAN, saving you THOUSANDS! Located in the desirable Spring Oaks community you will find this MOVE IN READY 4bdr/ 2bath UPDATED HOME complete with split bedroom, open floor plan and OVER-SIZED ROOMS throughout. Fabulous updates include FULLY REMODELED KITCHEN with top of the line STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, 42- IN WOOD SOFT CLOSE CABINETS AND DRAWERS, LARGE CLOSET PANTRY plus storage and counter space galore! New UPGRADED LARGE TILE in all the main areas along with NEW CARPET in all the bedrooms. Gorgeous, FULLY REMODELED MASTER BATH and DRESSING AREA with NEW VANITIES, QUARTZ COUNTER TOPS and stunning, NEWLY TILED WALK-IN SHOWER. The home has been COMPLETELY RE-PLUMBED, not to mention NEW A/C AIR HANDLER, COMPRESSOR and all NEW DUCT WORK. This fantastic home has NEW INTERIOR and EXTERIOR PAINT and an UPDATED SPRINKLER SYSTEM. The OVER-SIZED GARAGE is complete with BUILT IN CABINETS and WORK BENCH. Fantastic location close to shopping, restaurants, major roadways, Westmont Park and zoned for TOP RATED SEMINOLE COUNTY SCHOOLS! CALL TODAY! * LENDER CREDIT ISSUED BY PREFERED LENDER ONLY*



