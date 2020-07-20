All apartments in Altamonte Springs
624 Woodland Street

624 Woodland Street · No Longer Available
Location

624 Woodland Street, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Spring Oaks

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This home QUALIFIES for a NO CLOSING COST LOAN, saving you THOUSANDS! Located in the desirable Spring Oaks community you will find this MOVE IN READY 4bdr/ 2bath UPDATED HOME complete with split bedroom, open floor plan and OVER-SIZED ROOMS throughout. Fabulous updates include FULLY REMODELED KITCHEN with top of the line STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, 42- IN WOOD SOFT CLOSE CABINETS AND DRAWERS, LARGE CLOSET PANTRY plus storage and counter space galore! New UPGRADED LARGE TILE in all the main areas along with NEW CARPET in all the bedrooms. Gorgeous, FULLY REMODELED MASTER BATH and DRESSING AREA with NEW VANITIES, QUARTZ COUNTER TOPS and stunning, NEWLY TILED WALK-IN SHOWER. The home has been COMPLETELY RE-PLUMBED, not to mention NEW A/C AIR HANDLER, COMPRESSOR and all NEW DUCT WORK. This fantastic home has NEW INTERIOR and EXTERIOR PAINT and an UPDATED SPRINKLER SYSTEM. The OVER-SIZED GARAGE is complete with BUILT IN CABINETS and WORK BENCH. Fantastic location close to shopping, restaurants, major roadways, Westmont Park and zoned for TOP RATED SEMINOLE COUNTY SCHOOLS! CALL TODAY! * LENDER CREDIT ISSUED BY PREFERED LENDER ONLY*

Listing Courtesy Of LISTED.COM INC

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 624 Woodland Street have any available units?
624 Woodland Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 624 Woodland Street have?
Some of 624 Woodland Street's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 624 Woodland Street currently offering any rent specials?
624 Woodland Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 624 Woodland Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 624 Woodland Street is pet friendly.
Does 624 Woodland Street offer parking?
Yes, 624 Woodland Street offers parking.
Does 624 Woodland Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 624 Woodland Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 624 Woodland Street have a pool?
No, 624 Woodland Street does not have a pool.
Does 624 Woodland Street have accessible units?
No, 624 Woodland Street does not have accessible units.
Does 624 Woodland Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 624 Woodland Street does not have units with dishwashers.
