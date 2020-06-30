620 ORANGE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool bbq/grill tennis court volleyball court

You will love to be in a remodeled 1 bed/1 bath second floor unit. Modern kitchen: breakfast bar, 36" wood cabinets with granite countertops, bash splash, kitchen appliances, floors, and bathroom has also been renovated with granite countertop, under mount sink water efficient, and new toilet. It is an open floor unit with Florida room overlooking partially lake Orienta. Huge walk-in closet in bedroom. Water, trash and sewer are included in rent. Laundry area in the subdivision. Three community pools, beach volleyball, outdoor picnic and grill areas, tennis courts, lush landscaping, and access to Orienta Lake. Bring and enjoy your boat, skiing boats or jet skiing. It is a Fantastic location in a 5' walking distance to Altamonte Mall with convenient access to shopping, dining and major highways. Close to I-4 within 15 minutes to/from Downtown Orlando. No pets and non-smoking unit.