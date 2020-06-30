All apartments in Altamonte Springs
Find more places like 620 ORANGE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Altamonte Springs, FL
/
620 ORANGE DRIVE
Last updated August 30 2019 at 2:55 AM

620 ORANGE DRIVE

620 Orange Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Altamonte Springs
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

620 Orange Drive, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
volleyball court
You will love to be in a remodeled 1 bed/1 bath second floor unit. Modern kitchen: breakfast bar, 36" wood cabinets with granite countertops, bash splash, kitchen appliances, floors, and bathroom has also been renovated with granite countertop, under mount sink water efficient, and new toilet. It is an open floor unit with Florida room overlooking partially lake Orienta. Huge walk-in closet in bedroom. Water, trash and sewer are included in rent. Laundry area in the subdivision. Three community pools, beach volleyball, outdoor picnic and grill areas, tennis courts, lush landscaping, and access to Orienta Lake. Bring and enjoy your boat, skiing boats or jet skiing. It is a Fantastic location in a 5' walking distance to Altamonte Mall with convenient access to shopping, dining and major highways. Close to I-4 within 15 minutes to/from Downtown Orlando. No pets and non-smoking unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 620 ORANGE DRIVE have any available units?
620 ORANGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 620 ORANGE DRIVE have?
Some of 620 ORANGE DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 620 ORANGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
620 ORANGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 620 ORANGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 620 ORANGE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Altamonte Springs.
Does 620 ORANGE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 620 ORANGE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 620 ORANGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 620 ORANGE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 620 ORANGE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 620 ORANGE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 620 ORANGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 620 ORANGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 620 ORANGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 620 ORANGE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lofts at Uptown Altamonte
285 Uptown Blvd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
Promenade at Uptown
375 Palm Springs Dr
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
Latitude 28
828 Orienta Ave
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
IMT Maitland Pointe Apartments
895 Broadstone Way
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
The Ashford At Altamonte Springs
520 Terraceview Cv
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Nine12 Gateway
912 Innovation Way
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Altamonte at Spring Valley
693 Wymore Rd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
The Crest at Altamonte
599 Calibre Crest Pkwy
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

Similar Pages

Altamonte Springs 1 Bedroom ApartmentsAltamonte Springs 2 Bedroom Apartments
Altamonte Springs Luxury ApartmentsAltamonte Springs Pet Friendly Apartments
Altamonte Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLDaytona Beach, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLApopka, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLSt. Cloud, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus