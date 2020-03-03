All apartments in Altamonte Springs
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:57 PM

617 MARINER WAY

617 Mariner Way · (407) 207-2220
Location

617 Mariner Way, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2286 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 4 bdrm 2.5 bath ranch home located on Lake Orienta in Altamonte Springs, with boating and skiing allowed. Over 2200 Square feet. The living/dining combination looks out onto a screened porch, private pool, and Lake Orienta. Open kitchen and family room also have lake views. Stone fireplace, in the family room, inside laundry and 2 car garage with extra storage. The master bedroom also opens on to the porch and pool deck. Tile throughout except in bedrooms. Furnished not included! ***Move-in special of $150.00 off the first month of rent if Move in by 06/31!***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 617 MARINER WAY have any available units?
617 MARINER WAY has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 617 MARINER WAY have?
Some of 617 MARINER WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 617 MARINER WAY currently offering any rent specials?
617 MARINER WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 617 MARINER WAY pet-friendly?
No, 617 MARINER WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Altamonte Springs.
Does 617 MARINER WAY offer parking?
Yes, 617 MARINER WAY does offer parking.
Does 617 MARINER WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 617 MARINER WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 617 MARINER WAY have a pool?
Yes, 617 MARINER WAY has a pool.
Does 617 MARINER WAY have accessible units?
No, 617 MARINER WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 617 MARINER WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 617 MARINER WAY has units with dishwashers.
