617 MARINER WAY

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace extra storage

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace furnished patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful 4 bdrm 2.5 bath ranch home located on Lake Orienta in Altamonte Springs, with boating and skiing allowed. Over 2200 Square feet. The living/dining combination looks out onto a screened porch, private pool, and Lake Orienta. Open kitchen and family room also have lake views. Stone fireplace, in the family room, inside laundry and 2 car garage with extra storage. The master bedroom also opens on to the porch and pool deck. Tile throughout except in bedrooms. Furnished not included! ***Move-in special of $150.00 off the first month of rent if Move in by 06/31!***