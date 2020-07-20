All apartments in Altamonte Springs
Home
/
Altamonte Springs, FL
/
605 Northlake Blvd. #37
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

605 Northlake Blvd. #37

605 Northlake Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

605 Northlake Blvd, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
605 Northlake Blvd. #37 Available 04/15/19 Condo in Altamonte Ridge - Great location for this 3 bedroom 2 bath villa just a short drive to I-4 & 436, Altamonte Springs Mall, restaurants, shops & hospital. All kitchen appliances are included plus inside hook ups for washer and dryer. Large living room dinning room combo with ceramic tile flooring and large carpeted bedrooms with 2 full baths. Open patio area for outdoor activities. Section 8 welcome and no pets.

Available on or after April 15th.

Call today to schedule your private showing!
407-846-8846
www.ackleyflorida.com

Sorry, No Pets

12 Month Lease
$60 Application fee per adult
Section 8 Housing Program Welcome

***FRAUD ALERT*** If you see this property advertised anywhere else for less, it's a SCAM!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2138497)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 605 Northlake Blvd. #37 have any available units?
605 Northlake Blvd. #37 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
Is 605 Northlake Blvd. #37 currently offering any rent specials?
605 Northlake Blvd. #37 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 Northlake Blvd. #37 pet-friendly?
No, 605 Northlake Blvd. #37 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Altamonte Springs.
Does 605 Northlake Blvd. #37 offer parking?
No, 605 Northlake Blvd. #37 does not offer parking.
Does 605 Northlake Blvd. #37 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 605 Northlake Blvd. #37 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 Northlake Blvd. #37 have a pool?
No, 605 Northlake Blvd. #37 does not have a pool.
Does 605 Northlake Blvd. #37 have accessible units?
No, 605 Northlake Blvd. #37 does not have accessible units.
Does 605 Northlake Blvd. #37 have units with dishwashers?
No, 605 Northlake Blvd. #37 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 605 Northlake Blvd. #37 have units with air conditioning?
No, 605 Northlake Blvd. #37 does not have units with air conditioning.
