601 Fenton #302

Amenities
THREE MONTH RENT SPECIAL $995.00 FOR FIRST THREE MONTHS!
REMAINDER OF LEASE AT $1,195.00
Welcome home! This two bedroom, two bath condo is waiting for you! You'll love how spacious this unit is, with a large open living room and two large bedrooms. This unit boast granite countertops throughout. Washer and dryer included. Great location in Altamonte Springs, close to the Altamonte Mall, Uptown Shopping, major highways and more. Complex includes community pool for your enjoyment. Call today!
Ask about a free smart TV upon signing lease!
Online Application at watsonrealestate.managebuilding.com
$50.00 application fee
HOA includes water, has pool and clubhouse and lots of open parking, allows pets as well. There is no separate HOA application or approval required.