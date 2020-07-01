All apartments in Altamonte Springs
Find more places like 601 Fenton #302.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Altamonte Springs, FL
/
601 Fenton #302
Last updated May 5 2020 at 11:56 PM

601 Fenton #302

601 Fenton Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Altamonte Springs
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

601 Fenton Place, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
THREE MONTH RENT SPECIAL $995.00 FOR FIRST THREE MONTHS!
REMAINDER OF LEASE AT $1,195.00

Welcome home! This two bedroom, two bath condo is waiting for you! You'll love how spacious this unit is, with a large open living room and two large bedrooms. This unit boast granite countertops throughout. Washer and dryer included. Great location in Altamonte Springs, close to the Altamonte Mall, Uptown Shopping, major highways and more. Complex includes community pool for your enjoyment. Call today!

Ask about a free smart TV upon signing lease!

Online Application at watsonrealestate.managebuilding.com
$50.00 application fee
HOA includes water, has pool and clubhouse and lots of open parking, allows pets as well. There is no separate HOA application or approval required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 601 Fenton #302 have any available units?
601 Fenton #302 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 601 Fenton #302 have?
Some of 601 Fenton #302's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 601 Fenton #302 currently offering any rent specials?
601 Fenton #302 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601 Fenton #302 pet-friendly?
Yes, 601 Fenton #302 is pet friendly.
Does 601 Fenton #302 offer parking?
Yes, 601 Fenton #302 offers parking.
Does 601 Fenton #302 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 601 Fenton #302 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 601 Fenton #302 have a pool?
Yes, 601 Fenton #302 has a pool.
Does 601 Fenton #302 have accessible units?
No, 601 Fenton #302 does not have accessible units.
Does 601 Fenton #302 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 601 Fenton #302 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lofts at Uptown Altamonte
285 Uptown Blvd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
Promenade at Uptown
375 Palm Springs Dr
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
Latitude 28
828 Orienta Ave
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
Cortland Lake Lotus
631 Lotus Landing Blvd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Villa Del Mar
500 Sabal Palm Circle
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
Sanctuary at CenterPointe
486 Center Pointe Circle
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
Altamonte at Spring Valley
693 Wymore Rd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Lakeshore at Altamonte Springs
270 Altamonte Bay Club Cir
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Similar Pages

Altamonte Springs 1 BedroomsAltamonte Springs 2 Bedrooms
Altamonte Springs Apartments with PoolAltamonte Springs Pet Friendly Places
Altamonte Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus