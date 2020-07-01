601 Fenton #302

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool

THREE MONTH RENT SPECIAL $995.00 FOR FIRST THREE MONTHS!

REMAINDER OF LEASE AT $1,195.00



Welcome home! This two bedroom, two bath condo is waiting for you! You'll love how spacious this unit is, with a large open living room and two large bedrooms. This unit boast granite countertops throughout. Washer and dryer included. Great location in Altamonte Springs, close to the Altamonte Mall, Uptown Shopping, major highways and more. Complex includes community pool for your enjoyment. Call today!



Ask about a free smart TV upon signing lease!



Online Application at watsonrealestate.managebuilding.com

$50.00 application fee

HOA includes water, has pool and clubhouse and lots of open parking, allows pets as well. There is no separate HOA application or approval required.