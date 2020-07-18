All apartments in Altamonte Springs
601 Fenton PL 304
601 Fenton PL 304

601 Fenton Place · (407) 923-0188
Location

601 Fenton Place, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 601 Fenton PL 304 · Avail. now

$1,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1163 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
playground
pool
Large Two bedroom with separate Office area - Country walk condominiums is close to shopping, dining, and major highways In the heart of Altamonte springs.
Ooen the door to come home to a large two bedroom two bath condo.
This 3rd floor unit features a large private balcony with storage closet, inside utility are with washer dryer hookups, and a private office area that can be used as a third bedroom with access to the outdoor balcony. The other two bedrooms have spacious closets with plenty of storage space.
Available Now for immediate move in only.

Text Ruth 407 923 0188

(RLNE5899391)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 601 Fenton PL 304 have any available units?
601 Fenton PL 304 has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 601 Fenton PL 304 have?
Some of 601 Fenton PL 304's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 601 Fenton PL 304 currently offering any rent specials?
601 Fenton PL 304 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601 Fenton PL 304 pet-friendly?
Yes, 601 Fenton PL 304 is pet friendly.
Does 601 Fenton PL 304 offer parking?
No, 601 Fenton PL 304 does not offer parking.
Does 601 Fenton PL 304 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 601 Fenton PL 304 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 601 Fenton PL 304 have a pool?
Yes, 601 Fenton PL 304 has a pool.
Does 601 Fenton PL 304 have accessible units?
No, 601 Fenton PL 304 does not have accessible units.
Does 601 Fenton PL 304 have units with dishwashers?
No, 601 Fenton PL 304 does not have units with dishwashers.
