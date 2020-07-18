601 Fenton PL 304

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse playground pool

Large Two bedroom with separate Office area - Country walk condominiums is close to shopping, dining, and major highways In the heart of Altamonte springs.

Ooen the door to come home to a large two bedroom two bath condo.

This 3rd floor unit features a large private balcony with storage closet, inside utility are with washer dryer hookups, and a private office area that can be used as a third bedroom with access to the outdoor balcony. The other two bedrooms have spacious closets with plenty of storage space.

Available Now for immediate move in only.



Text Ruth 407 923 0188



(RLNE5899391)