586 BRANTLEY TERRACE WAY

Available July 1st. Spacious 3 bed/ 2 bath second floor unit with TILE flooring throughout, so it's easy to keep clean. The unit has washer and dryer and white GE appliances in the kitchen. AC has recently been replaced with a high efficiency unit, so you can save money on your electric bill. Enjoy your evenings on your private balcony after a long day of work, go to the fitness center or simply cool off in the swimming pool in walking distance from your unit. Park your car away from sun under a carport. Unit also comes with an outside storage where you can keep bikes or other things you don't need inside the unit. Plus a carport to keep your car cool.