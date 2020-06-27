576 Breckenridge Village

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/19d540d054 ---- AVAILABLE JULY 9, 2019! Please call or text 407.449.1530 to schedule a showing. This great two bedroom condo is located in the quiet community of Stone Creek at Wekiva right off Montgomery Rd. within minutes of major shopping, dining, I-4, the Maitland Exchange and nearby schools. It includes a spacious split floor plan with a fully equipped kitchen with breakfast bar and all the appliances, a nice master suite with lots of closet space, fireplace and built in shelves, indoor utility room, a big screened patio with custom bar, and private covered parking with water included. This community also features a clubhouse, sparkling swimming pool, basketball court, and tennis court. At RPM Realty, we're here to make your time in the home as enjoyable and convenient as possible. We offer a safe and secure online portal where you can submit maintenance requests and pay online with multiple payment options, 24/7 emergency maintenance response team, and well-maintained homes. Please note the listed amenities may not be accurate. Please consult with an RPM Realty leasing agent to confirm the property will meet your individual needs.