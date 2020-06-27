All apartments in Altamonte Springs
Find more places like 576 Breckenridge Village.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Altamonte Springs, FL
/
576 Breckenridge Village
Last updated August 13 2019 at 4:55 PM

576 Breckenridge Village

576 Breckenridge Vlg · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Altamonte Springs
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

576 Breckenridge Vlg, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Spring Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
24hr maintenance
parking
pool
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
online portal
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/19d540d054 ---- AVAILABLE JULY 9, 2019! Please call or text 407.449.1530 to schedule a showing. This great two bedroom condo is located in the quiet community of Stone Creek at Wekiva right off Montgomery Rd. within minutes of major shopping, dining, I-4, the Maitland Exchange and nearby schools. It includes a spacious split floor plan with a fully equipped kitchen with breakfast bar and all the appliances, a nice master suite with lots of closet space, fireplace and built in shelves, indoor utility room, a big screened patio with custom bar, and private covered parking with water included. This community also features a clubhouse, sparkling swimming pool, basketball court, and tennis court. At RPM Realty, we're here to make your time in the home as enjoyable and convenient as possible. We offer a safe and secure online portal where you can submit maintenance requests and pay online with multiple payment options, 24/7 emergency maintenance response team, and well-maintained homes. Please note the listed amenities may not be accurate. Please consult with an RPM Realty leasing agent to confirm the property will meet your individual needs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 576 Breckenridge Village have any available units?
576 Breckenridge Village doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 576 Breckenridge Village have?
Some of 576 Breckenridge Village's amenities include patio / balcony, 24hr maintenance, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 576 Breckenridge Village currently offering any rent specials?
576 Breckenridge Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 576 Breckenridge Village pet-friendly?
No, 576 Breckenridge Village is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Altamonte Springs.
Does 576 Breckenridge Village offer parking?
Yes, 576 Breckenridge Village offers parking.
Does 576 Breckenridge Village have units with washers and dryers?
No, 576 Breckenridge Village does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 576 Breckenridge Village have a pool?
Yes, 576 Breckenridge Village has a pool.
Does 576 Breckenridge Village have accessible units?
No, 576 Breckenridge Village does not have accessible units.
Does 576 Breckenridge Village have units with dishwashers?
No, 576 Breckenridge Village does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Find a Sublet
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Promenade at Uptown
375 Palm Springs Dr
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
Latitude 28
828 Orienta Ave
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
Cortland Lake Lotus
631 Lotus Landing Blvd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Villa Del Mar
500 Sabal Palm Circle
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
The Ashford At Altamonte Springs
520 Terraceview Cv
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Nine12 Gateway
912 Innovation Way
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Sanctuary at CenterPointe
486 Center Pointe Circle
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
Lakeshore at Altamonte Springs
270 Altamonte Bay Club Cir
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Similar Pages

Altamonte Springs 1 BedroomsAltamonte Springs 2 Bedrooms
Altamonte Springs Apartments with PoolAltamonte Springs Pet Friendly Places
Altamonte Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus