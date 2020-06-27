544 OLYMPIC VILLAGE

Amenities

EXTRA! EXTRA! READ ALL ABOUT IT!!! PRICE JUST REDUCED Tile floors, Granite counters, Stainless appliances, new bathrooms. Lovely 2 bedroom 2 bath with large Living room and separate dining room. Living room has a fireplace. Sliding doors to screen porch from Living room and from Master Bedroom. Laundry room at end of kitchen with full size washer and dryer. Reserved covered parking and a ground floor storage closet for bicycles etc. Tenants must be approved by Association. A small pet will be considered. Available for Oct. move in, so don't hesitate or this super deal will be gone.