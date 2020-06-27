All apartments in Altamonte Springs
Last updated October 22 2019 at 4:43 AM

544 OLYMPIC VILLAGE

544 Olympic Vlg · No Longer Available
Location

544 Olympic Vlg, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Spring Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
EXTRA! EXTRA! READ ALL ABOUT IT!!! PRICE JUST REDUCED Tile floors, Granite counters, Stainless appliances, new bathrooms. Lovely 2 bedroom 2 bath with large Living room and separate dining room. Living room has a fireplace. Sliding doors to screen porch from Living room and from Master Bedroom. Laundry room at end of kitchen with full size washer and dryer. Reserved covered parking and a ground floor storage closet for bicycles etc. Tenants must be approved by Association. A small pet will be considered. Available for Oct. move in, so don't hesitate or this super deal will be gone.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 544 OLYMPIC VILLAGE have any available units?
544 OLYMPIC VILLAGE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 544 OLYMPIC VILLAGE have?
Some of 544 OLYMPIC VILLAGE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 544 OLYMPIC VILLAGE currently offering any rent specials?
544 OLYMPIC VILLAGE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 544 OLYMPIC VILLAGE pet-friendly?
Yes, 544 OLYMPIC VILLAGE is pet friendly.
Does 544 OLYMPIC VILLAGE offer parking?
Yes, 544 OLYMPIC VILLAGE offers parking.
Does 544 OLYMPIC VILLAGE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 544 OLYMPIC VILLAGE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 544 OLYMPIC VILLAGE have a pool?
No, 544 OLYMPIC VILLAGE does not have a pool.
Does 544 OLYMPIC VILLAGE have accessible units?
No, 544 OLYMPIC VILLAGE does not have accessible units.
Does 544 OLYMPIC VILLAGE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 544 OLYMPIC VILLAGE has units with dishwashers.
