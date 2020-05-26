All apartments in Altamonte Springs
Last updated June 7 2020 at 6:24 AM

537 SUN RIDGE PLACE

537 Sun Ridge Place · No Longer Available
Location

537 Sun Ridge Place, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Your new home awaits in the quaint community of Sun Ridge, nestled in the heart of Altamonte Springs. Just outside your door you have easy access to I-4, Wekiva Springs, Cranes roost Park, Altamonte mall, and nature trails. This private and spacious residence boast 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, storage, in unit laundry, a wonderful terrace, and much more. Fall in love with this home featuring wood floors, vaulted ceiling, jacuzzi tub, and fireplace. On the first floor you will find a well appointed kitchen, separate dining area, living room, master retreat with ensuite, and outdoor living space. Upstairs you will discover the second room with ensuite offering a secluded space to unwind and relax from the day. The community of Sun Ridge offers a private pool and tennis court for your exclusive use. Check out the property video now: https://youtu.be/G1XSzXpwtv

Virtual and in person tours are now available. View this property from your tablet or mobile device now, and welcome home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 537 SUN RIDGE PLACE have any available units?
537 SUN RIDGE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 537 SUN RIDGE PLACE have?
Some of 537 SUN RIDGE PLACE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 537 SUN RIDGE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
537 SUN RIDGE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 537 SUN RIDGE PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 537 SUN RIDGE PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Altamonte Springs.
Does 537 SUN RIDGE PLACE offer parking?
No, 537 SUN RIDGE PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 537 SUN RIDGE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 537 SUN RIDGE PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 537 SUN RIDGE PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 537 SUN RIDGE PLACE has a pool.
Does 537 SUN RIDGE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 537 SUN RIDGE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 537 SUN RIDGE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 537 SUN RIDGE PLACE has units with dishwashers.
