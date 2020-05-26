537 SUN RIDGE PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool tennis court

Your new home awaits in the quaint community of Sun Ridge, nestled in the heart of Altamonte Springs. Just outside your door you have easy access to I-4, Wekiva Springs, Cranes roost Park, Altamonte mall, and nature trails. This private and spacious residence boast 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, storage, in unit laundry, a wonderful terrace, and much more. Fall in love with this home featuring wood floors, vaulted ceiling, jacuzzi tub, and fireplace. On the first floor you will find a well appointed kitchen, separate dining area, living room, master retreat with ensuite, and outdoor living space. Upstairs you will discover the second room with ensuite offering a secluded space to unwind and relax from the day. The community of Sun Ridge offers a private pool and tennis court for your exclusive use. Check out the property video now: https://youtu.be/G1XSzXpwtv



Virtual and in person tours are now available. View this property from your tablet or mobile device now, and welcome home.