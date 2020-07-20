All apartments in Altamonte Springs
Find more places like 528 Orange Drive #21.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Altamonte Springs, FL
/
528 Orange Drive #21
Last updated June 20 2019 at 10:13 AM

528 Orange Drive #21

528 Orange Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Altamonte Springs
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

528 Orange Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
ADORABLE 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo For Rent in Altamonte Springs, FL! - Welcome home to this COZY 2 bed 2 bath condo for rent in a very nice area with GORGEOUS views of Lake Orienta! You will feel right at home the moment you step through the large double glass doors opening to the screened porch. Tile flooring throughout. Separate dining area. SPACIOUS living area. OPEN master suite features walk in closet. Lake access and boat parking included. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. Please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing!

Conveniently located minutes from local shops, restaurants, I-4 and more. Zoned for Lake Orienta Elementary School, Milwee Middle School and Lyman High School. $75.00 Application Fee (Non-Refundable) per adult. Pets negotiable per owner approval. Please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing! AVAILABLE NOW!!!

(RLNE4903090)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 528 Orange Drive #21 have any available units?
528 Orange Drive #21 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 528 Orange Drive #21 have?
Some of 528 Orange Drive #21's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 528 Orange Drive #21 currently offering any rent specials?
528 Orange Drive #21 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 528 Orange Drive #21 pet-friendly?
Yes, 528 Orange Drive #21 is pet friendly.
Does 528 Orange Drive #21 offer parking?
Yes, 528 Orange Drive #21 offers parking.
Does 528 Orange Drive #21 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 528 Orange Drive #21 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 528 Orange Drive #21 have a pool?
Yes, 528 Orange Drive #21 has a pool.
Does 528 Orange Drive #21 have accessible units?
No, 528 Orange Drive #21 does not have accessible units.
Does 528 Orange Drive #21 have units with dishwashers?
No, 528 Orange Drive #21 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Timberlake Apartments
675 Jamestown Blvd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Latitude 28
828 Orienta Ave
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
Villa Del Mar
500 Sabal Palm Circle
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
Preserve at Spring Lake
895 Wymore Rd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
The Glades Apartments
651 Glades Cir
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Sanctuary at CenterPointe
486 Center Pointe Circle
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
Altamonte at Spring Valley
693 Wymore Rd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Lakeshore at Altamonte Springs
270 Altamonte Bay Club Cir
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Similar Pages

Altamonte Springs 1 Bedroom ApartmentsAltamonte Springs 2 Bedroom Apartments
Altamonte Springs Luxury ApartmentsAltamonte Springs Pet Friendly Apartments
Altamonte Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLDaytona Beach, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLApopka, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLSt. Cloud, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus