528 Orange Drive #21

patio / balcony pet friendly parking walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

ADORABLE 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo For Rent in Altamonte Springs, FL! - Welcome home to this COZY 2 bed 2 bath condo for rent in a very nice area with GORGEOUS views of Lake Orienta! You will feel right at home the moment you step through the large double glass doors opening to the screened porch. Tile flooring throughout. Separate dining area. SPACIOUS living area. OPEN master suite features walk in closet. Lake access and boat parking included. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. Please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing!



Conveniently located minutes from local shops, restaurants, I-4 and more. Zoned for Lake Orienta Elementary School, Milwee Middle School and Lyman High School. $75.00 Application Fee (Non-Refundable) per adult. Pets negotiable per owner approval. Please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing! AVAILABLE NOW!!!



