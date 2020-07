Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d097eb3084 ---- JUST RENOVATED CORNER UNIT WITH NEW TILE AND BATHROOMS AND KITCHEN. FRESH PAINT AND BLINDS. INSIDE LAUNDRY AND LOTS OF STORAGE. TWO MASTER SUITES, ONE ON FIRST FLOOR AND ONE ON SECOND FLOOR. CLOSE TO BUS LINES, I-4 AND THE ALTAMONTE MALL, AND BEST SCHOOLS TOO.