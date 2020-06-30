Rent Calculator
Home
/
Altamonte Springs, FL
/
504 Beechwood Ave
Last updated May 11 2019 at 7:05 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
504 Beechwood Ave
504 Beechwood Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
504 Beechwood Avenue, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom in great neighborhood close to great schools malls parks and restaurants.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 504 Beechwood Ave have any available units?
504 Beechwood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Altamonte Springs, FL
.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Altamonte Springs Rent Report
.
What amenities does 504 Beechwood Ave have?
Some of 504 Beechwood Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 504 Beechwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
504 Beechwood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 Beechwood Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 504 Beechwood Ave is pet friendly.
Does 504 Beechwood Ave offer parking?
Yes, 504 Beechwood Ave offers parking.
Does 504 Beechwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 504 Beechwood Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 Beechwood Ave have a pool?
No, 504 Beechwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 504 Beechwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 504 Beechwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 504 Beechwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 504 Beechwood Ave has units with dishwashers.
