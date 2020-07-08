465 Forestway Cir #201

Amenities

Newly Renovated 1/1 CORNER UNIT Condo in GATED ~ WATERFRONT Community! - Available Now! Rent Includes: water/sewer, washer/dryer, valet trash removal, and access to resort-style amenities!



Fantastic 1 bed, 1 bath ~ 2nd floor CORNER UNIT condo in highly desired GATED community of Lakewood Park! Minutes from Cranes Roost Park, Altamonte Mall, and Uptown Altamonte ~ Easy access to I-4 and just 15 minutes from Downtown Orlando! Near major employers such as AdventHealth, Hilton Hotels, and more!



These corner units do not come available too often! The most desirable units in the community with private stairwell and front patio, high ceilings, and lots of windows for great natural light! Beautiful LAMINATE flooring in living/dining ~ NEW CARPET in the bedroom! Fresh GRAY PAINT throughout! The kitchen features recessed lighting, center island and STAINLESS STEEL appliances! The bedroom offers ceiling fan, WALK-IN CLOSET, and private access to the full bath! Enjoy the convenience of an interior laundry closet with NEW WASHER and DRYER included! Lots of storage throughout with pantry, coat closet, and outside storage closet!



Lakewood Park is a GATED, WATERFRONT community with spectacular amenities, including a main pool and hot tub that overlook Lake Orienta! Fitness centers, tennis courts, volleyball, car wash center, and more!



Application fee is $45.00 per adult

HOA charges one-time $50.00 tenant registration fee

Infinity charges one-time $100.00 admin fee due at lease signing



(RLNE5823690)