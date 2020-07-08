All apartments in Altamonte Springs
Find more places like 465 Forestway Cir #201.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Altamonte Springs, FL
/
465 Forestway Cir #201
Last updated June 7 2020 at 9:54 AM

465 Forestway Cir #201

465 Forestway Cir · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Altamonte Springs
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

465 Forestway Cir, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
trash valet
volleyball court
Newly Renovated 1/1 CORNER UNIT Condo in GATED ~ WATERFRONT Community! - Available Now! Rent Includes: water/sewer, washer/dryer, valet trash removal, and access to resort-style amenities!

Fantastic 1 bed, 1 bath ~ 2nd floor CORNER UNIT condo in highly desired GATED community of Lakewood Park! Minutes from Cranes Roost Park, Altamonte Mall, and Uptown Altamonte ~ Easy access to I-4 and just 15 minutes from Downtown Orlando! Near major employers such as AdventHealth, Hilton Hotels, and more!

These corner units do not come available too often! The most desirable units in the community with private stairwell and front patio, high ceilings, and lots of windows for great natural light! Beautiful LAMINATE flooring in living/dining ~ NEW CARPET in the bedroom! Fresh GRAY PAINT throughout! The kitchen features recessed lighting, center island and STAINLESS STEEL appliances! The bedroom offers ceiling fan, WALK-IN CLOSET, and private access to the full bath! Enjoy the convenience of an interior laundry closet with NEW WASHER and DRYER included! Lots of storage throughout with pantry, coat closet, and outside storage closet!

Lakewood Park is a GATED, WATERFRONT community with spectacular amenities, including a main pool and hot tub that overlook Lake Orienta! Fitness centers, tennis courts, volleyball, car wash center, and more!

Application fee is $45.00 per adult
HOA charges one-time $50.00 tenant registration fee
Infinity charges one-time $100.00 admin fee due at lease signing

(RLNE5823690)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 465 Forestway Cir #201 have any available units?
465 Forestway Cir #201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 465 Forestway Cir #201 have?
Some of 465 Forestway Cir #201's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 465 Forestway Cir #201 currently offering any rent specials?
465 Forestway Cir #201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 465 Forestway Cir #201 pet-friendly?
Yes, 465 Forestway Cir #201 is pet friendly.
Does 465 Forestway Cir #201 offer parking?
No, 465 Forestway Cir #201 does not offer parking.
Does 465 Forestway Cir #201 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 465 Forestway Cir #201 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 465 Forestway Cir #201 have a pool?
Yes, 465 Forestway Cir #201 has a pool.
Does 465 Forestway Cir #201 have accessible units?
No, 465 Forestway Cir #201 does not have accessible units.
Does 465 Forestway Cir #201 have units with dishwashers?
No, 465 Forestway Cir #201 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lofts at Uptown Altamonte
285 Uptown Blvd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
Promenade at Uptown
375 Palm Springs Dr
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
Timberlake Apartments
675 Jamestown Blvd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
IMT Maitland Pointe Apartments
895 Broadstone Way
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Villa Del Mar
500 Sabal Palm Circle
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
Preserve at Spring Lake
895 Wymore Rd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
The Glades Apartments
651 Glades Cir
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
The Crest at Altamonte
599 Calibre Crest Pkwy
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

Similar Pages

Altamonte Springs 1 BedroomsAltamonte Springs 2 Bedrooms
Altamonte Springs Luxury PlacesAltamonte Springs Pet Friendly Places
Altamonte Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus