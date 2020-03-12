All apartments in Altamonte Springs
456 Gallberry Street

456 Gallberry Street · No Longer Available
Location

456 Gallberry Street, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

Amenities

w/d hookup
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
**APPLICATION PENDING- DO NOT APPLY** 3/2.5 Townhouse in Altamonte Springs - very close to Cranes Roost* - Beautiful two-story 3/2.5 townhouse in great location with an easy commute to shopping mall, restaurants, Cranes Roost Park, Seminole and Wekiva Trail. Split floor plan with master bedroom located on the first level. Spacious cabinets in the kitchen with additional pantry. W/D hook-ups. Dark-stained laminate and tile floors downstairs. Upstairs bedrooms have large closets, carpet flooring and ceiling fans. LB JS

(RLNE4579769)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 456 Gallberry Street have any available units?
456 Gallberry Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
Is 456 Gallberry Street currently offering any rent specials?
456 Gallberry Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 456 Gallberry Street pet-friendly?
No, 456 Gallberry Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Altamonte Springs.
Does 456 Gallberry Street offer parking?
No, 456 Gallberry Street does not offer parking.
Does 456 Gallberry Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 456 Gallberry Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 456 Gallberry Street have a pool?
No, 456 Gallberry Street does not have a pool.
Does 456 Gallberry Street have accessible units?
No, 456 Gallberry Street does not have accessible units.
Does 456 Gallberry Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 456 Gallberry Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 456 Gallberry Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 456 Gallberry Street does not have units with air conditioning.
