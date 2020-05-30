All apartments in Altamonte Springs
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

439 S NETHERWOOD CRESCENT

439 South Netherwood Crescent · No Longer Available
Location

439 South Netherwood Crescent, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
This tastefully remodeled 2/2 condo with garage is a rare find in Altamonte Springs. The large kitchen has been fully remodeled and has granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, soft close cabinets and plenty of storage. The interior has been freshly painted and new baseboards added through out. It has wood lament floors in the living areas and tile in the wet areas. It has a large back patio that is screened in and the perfect place to finish a long day. It is conveniently located off Montgomery Rd and just a few minuets from uptown Altamonte and The Altamonte mall. Close to shopping and I-4 and 414. Call your agent today to set up a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 439 S NETHERWOOD CRESCENT have any available units?
439 S NETHERWOOD CRESCENT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 439 S NETHERWOOD CRESCENT have?
Some of 439 S NETHERWOOD CRESCENT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 439 S NETHERWOOD CRESCENT currently offering any rent specials?
439 S NETHERWOOD CRESCENT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 439 S NETHERWOOD CRESCENT pet-friendly?
No, 439 S NETHERWOOD CRESCENT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Altamonte Springs.
Does 439 S NETHERWOOD CRESCENT offer parking?
Yes, 439 S NETHERWOOD CRESCENT does offer parking.
Does 439 S NETHERWOOD CRESCENT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 439 S NETHERWOOD CRESCENT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 439 S NETHERWOOD CRESCENT have a pool?
No, 439 S NETHERWOOD CRESCENT does not have a pool.
Does 439 S NETHERWOOD CRESCENT have accessible units?
No, 439 S NETHERWOOD CRESCENT does not have accessible units.
Does 439 S NETHERWOOD CRESCENT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 439 S NETHERWOOD CRESCENT has units with dishwashers.
