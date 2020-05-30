439 S NETHERWOOD CRESCENT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This tastefully remodeled 2/2 condo with garage is a rare find in Altamonte Springs. The large kitchen has been fully remodeled and has granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, soft close cabinets and plenty of storage. The interior has been freshly painted and new baseboards added through out. It has wood lament floors in the living areas and tile in the wet areas. It has a large back patio that is screened in and the perfect place to finish a long day. It is conveniently located off Montgomery Rd and just a few minuets from uptown Altamonte and The Altamonte mall. Close to shopping and I-4 and 414. Call your agent today to set up a showing.