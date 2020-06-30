All apartments in Altamonte Springs
Find more places like 390 Lake Placid Ct. Unit 304.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Altamonte Springs, FL
/
390 Lake Placid Ct. Unit 304
Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:48 AM

390 Lake Placid Ct. Unit 304

390 Lake Placid Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Altamonte Springs
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

390 Lake Placid Court, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Amenities

granite counters
gym
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
390 Lake Placid Ct. Unit 304 Available 02/29/20 Lakewood Park 1/1 Condo, Altamonte Springs - One bedroom, one bathroom condo in the Lakewood Park Condo community in Altamonte Springs. Laminate flooring throughout. Granite countertops. Gated community with community pool, tennis courts, gym and clubhouse. Storage closet included with unit.

Rental Criteria:
- One compete application per adult
- Household income 3x rent amount
- No previous evictions entire household
- No past due amounts owed or late payments to utility companies and/or previous landlords
- Credit score of at least 600 for one applicant or cosigner per household
- Sorry, no pets allowed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5501321)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 390 Lake Placid Ct. Unit 304 have any available units?
390 Lake Placid Ct. Unit 304 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 390 Lake Placid Ct. Unit 304 have?
Some of 390 Lake Placid Ct. Unit 304's amenities include granite counters, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 390 Lake Placid Ct. Unit 304 currently offering any rent specials?
390 Lake Placid Ct. Unit 304 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 390 Lake Placid Ct. Unit 304 pet-friendly?
No, 390 Lake Placid Ct. Unit 304 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Altamonte Springs.
Does 390 Lake Placid Ct. Unit 304 offer parking?
No, 390 Lake Placid Ct. Unit 304 does not offer parking.
Does 390 Lake Placid Ct. Unit 304 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 390 Lake Placid Ct. Unit 304 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 390 Lake Placid Ct. Unit 304 have a pool?
Yes, 390 Lake Placid Ct. Unit 304 has a pool.
Does 390 Lake Placid Ct. Unit 304 have accessible units?
No, 390 Lake Placid Ct. Unit 304 does not have accessible units.
Does 390 Lake Placid Ct. Unit 304 have units with dishwashers?
No, 390 Lake Placid Ct. Unit 304 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lofts at Uptown Altamonte
285 Uptown Blvd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
Latitude 28
828 Orienta Ave
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
Villa Del Mar
500 Sabal Palm Circle
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
The Ashford At Altamonte Springs
520 Terraceview Cv
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
The Glades Apartments
651 Glades Cir
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Nine12 Gateway
912 Innovation Way
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Altamonte at Spring Valley
693 Wymore Rd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Lakeshore at Altamonte Springs
270 Altamonte Bay Club Cir
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Similar Pages

Altamonte Springs 1 BedroomsAltamonte Springs 2 Bedrooms
Altamonte Springs Apartments with PoolAltamonte Springs Pet Friendly Places
Altamonte Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus