Amenities

granite counters gym pool tennis court clubhouse

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool tennis court

390 Lake Placid Ct. Unit 304 Available 02/29/20 Lakewood Park 1/1 Condo, Altamonte Springs - One bedroom, one bathroom condo in the Lakewood Park Condo community in Altamonte Springs. Laminate flooring throughout. Granite countertops. Gated community with community pool, tennis courts, gym and clubhouse. Storage closet included with unit.



Rental Criteria:

- One compete application per adult

- Household income 3x rent amount

- No previous evictions entire household

- No past due amounts owed or late payments to utility companies and/or previous landlords

- Credit score of at least 600 for one applicant or cosigner per household

- Sorry, no pets allowed.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5501321)