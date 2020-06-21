All apartments in Altamonte Springs
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

385 Woodside Dr. #13-303

385 Woodside Dr · (407) 358-6696 ext. 705
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

385 Woodside Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 385 Woodside Dr. #13-303 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 644 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
gym
pool
trash valet
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
trash valet
volleyball court
385 Woodside Dr. #13-303 Available 07/01/20 1BD / 1BA - Lakewood Park - Altamonte Springs - This 1BD/1BA 3rd story condo has vaulted ceilings, carpet throughout living/bedrooms, & private patio..Kitchen features black appliances & granite counter tops. The condo is in a gated community with amenities that include two community pools, tennis courts, beach volleyball, barb-b-q areas and residents have lake access to Lake Orienta. Great location as it close to the Altamonte Mall, I-4 . Rent includes water, sewer and daily valet trash.

Sorry NO PETS

Application fees are non-refundable.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5823466)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 385 Woodside Dr. #13-303 have any available units?
385 Woodside Dr. #13-303 has a unit available for $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 385 Woodside Dr. #13-303 have?
Some of 385 Woodside Dr. #13-303's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 385 Woodside Dr. #13-303 currently offering any rent specials?
385 Woodside Dr. #13-303 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 385 Woodside Dr. #13-303 pet-friendly?
No, 385 Woodside Dr. #13-303 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Altamonte Springs.
Does 385 Woodside Dr. #13-303 offer parking?
No, 385 Woodside Dr. #13-303 does not offer parking.
Does 385 Woodside Dr. #13-303 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 385 Woodside Dr. #13-303 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 385 Woodside Dr. #13-303 have a pool?
Yes, 385 Woodside Dr. #13-303 has a pool.
Does 385 Woodside Dr. #13-303 have accessible units?
No, 385 Woodside Dr. #13-303 does not have accessible units.
Does 385 Woodside Dr. #13-303 have units with dishwashers?
No, 385 Woodside Dr. #13-303 does not have units with dishwashers.
