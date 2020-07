Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking range refrigerator

Welcome Home To Gated Lake Wood Park Condominiums!! Laminate WOOD FLOORS! GREAT LAKE VIEW! This Lush Landscaped Area Feels Like You Are Living In The Country Side!!Has Mature Trees, Wonderful Lake View from balcony!! Nice storage closet area off balcony!! Log Cabin Style Buildings.



WATER, SEWER, AND GARBAGE INCLUDED!



Easy Access To All Major Highways!! Across From The Altamonte Springs Mall, EVERYTHING YOU NEED IS WITHIN MINUTES!



HOA has parking fee and application fee as well.