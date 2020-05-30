300 CHEROKEE COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse

Spacious 1/1 condo with gorgeous laminate wood floors in the living area. Beautiful tile in the kitchen and bathroom and carpeting in the bedroom. No washer / dryer in unit, located in Clubhouse. Condo overlooks a large grassy area and the basketball courts for the athletic. Come find your paradise today!



Located in beautiful Altamonte Springs, this property is close to everything while feeling like you're in your own private paradise! Located just minutes away from the Altamonte Mall, shopping, dining and entertainment. Easy access to I-4 and 15 minutes from Downtown Orlando!



Qualifications: There is a $100 non-refundable application fee per adult. We look for credit score of 600+, clean eviction histories and income equaling at least 3 times the rent. Please note the security deposit is also equal to one month's rent and will be required after approval. There is a separate HOA application that will need to be submitted..