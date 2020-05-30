All apartments in Altamonte Springs
Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:07 AM

300 CHEROKEE COURT

300 Cherokee Court · (321) 244-2542
Location

300 Cherokee Court, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit C · Avail. now

$900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 785 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
basketball court
clubhouse
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
Spacious 1/1 condo with gorgeous laminate wood floors in the living area. Beautiful tile in the kitchen and bathroom and carpeting in the bedroom. No washer / dryer in unit, located in Clubhouse. Condo overlooks a large grassy area and the basketball courts for the athletic. Come find your paradise today!

Located in beautiful Altamonte Springs, this property is close to everything while feeling like you're in your own private paradise! Located just minutes away from the Altamonte Mall, shopping, dining and entertainment. Easy access to I-4 and 15 minutes from Downtown Orlando!

Qualifications: There is a $100 non-refundable application fee per adult. We look for credit score of 600+, clean eviction histories and income equaling at least 3 times the rent. Please note the security deposit is also equal to one month's rent and will be required after approval. There is a separate HOA application that will need to be submitted..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 CHEROKEE COURT have any available units?
300 CHEROKEE COURT has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 300 CHEROKEE COURT have?
Some of 300 CHEROKEE COURT's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and basketball court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 CHEROKEE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
300 CHEROKEE COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 CHEROKEE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 300 CHEROKEE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Altamonte Springs.
Does 300 CHEROKEE COURT offer parking?
No, 300 CHEROKEE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 300 CHEROKEE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 CHEROKEE COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 CHEROKEE COURT have a pool?
No, 300 CHEROKEE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 300 CHEROKEE COURT have accessible units?
No, 300 CHEROKEE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 300 CHEROKEE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 300 CHEROKEE COURT has units with dishwashers.
