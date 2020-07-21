Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

207 Silverglen Lane Available 07/20/19 Gorgeous 2/2.5 Townhome with 2-Car Garage ~ Altamonte Springs ~ Gated Community! - Available July 20th! Sorry, NO PETS allowed. **For more details and to schedule a showing, please TEXT Tamara Martin at 407-760-0835 and include your name, desired move-in date, and any pet info.**



Gorgeous newer construction 2/2.5 townhome with DOUBLE MASTER suites and 2-CAR GARAGE in Altamonte Springs! Step inside to a fantastic great room with lots of natural light! The kitchen features an expansive breakfast bar, closet pantry, 42" hardwood cabinetry and STAINLESS STEEL appliances. The 2-car garage is conveniently situated behind the home and allows for heavy groceries to be carried directly into the kitchen! Both master bedrooms are located upstairs, featuring generous WALK-IN CLOSETS and upgraded baths. The larger master has a soothing GARDEN TUB with separate glass shower stall and dual sink vanity. The upstairs WASHER/DRYER are conveniently located between the two bedrooms. The grounds in Sutton Place are beautifully manicured with a sparkling swimming pool and cute playground near the bathhouse ~ All of which are safely enclosed in this lovely GATED community. Conveniently located near the intersection of 434 and 436 with easy access to the Maitland Exchange and just 15 min from Downtown Orlando!



Sorry, NO PETS allowed.



~Application fee is $45 per adult.

~There is a one-time admin fee of $100 due at lease signing.



(RLNE3560438)