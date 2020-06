Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Make this condo your home and walk to the Altamonte Springs Mall any time! - Just renovated 1/1, first floor condo. This place features ceramic tile, plenty closet space, screened patio area, neutral colors and elegant accents. It is located right in front of the swimming pool and recreational space and within a block from Altamonte Springs Mall and minutes away from I-4 and major roads. Apply today not to miss out on this amazing unit! www.vivaorlandorentals.com



