136 Blue Pointe Way #240

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range recently renovated Property Amenities car wash area clubhouse gym pool shuffle board bbq/grill pet friendly tennis court

Charming 2/2 Pool View Condo in Altamonte Springs next Uptown Altamonte Shops! - Charming two bed two bath condo. Updated with many upgrades. Fresh paint,and wood floors. Onsite chillers and boilers reduce electric bill. Water included in rent. Located in new Uptown Altamonte within walking distance to park, restaurants, movies, and shopping.Right off I-4 and 436. Centered between downtown Orlando, Parks and Beaches. Walking distance to Cranes Roost Park that allows dogs. Two pools, clubhouse, shuffleboard, walk right next door to park, waterfront. Complex offers 2 pools, shuffle board, putting range, tennis courts, car washing station, and out door grills.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2065009)