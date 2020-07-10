All apartments in Altamonte Springs
136 Blue Pointe Way #240
136 Blue Pointe Way #240

136 Blue Pointe Way · No Longer Available
Location

136 Blue Pointe Way, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
shuffle board
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
pool
shuffle board
bbq/grill
pet friendly
tennis court
Charming 2/2 Pool View Condo in Altamonte Springs next Uptown Altamonte Shops! - Charming two bed two bath condo. Updated with many upgrades. Fresh paint,and wood floors. Onsite chillers and boilers reduce electric bill. Water included in rent. Located in new Uptown Altamonte within walking distance to park, restaurants, movies, and shopping.Right off I-4 and 436. Centered between downtown Orlando, Parks and Beaches. Walking distance to Cranes Roost Park that allows dogs. Two pools, clubhouse, shuffleboard, walk right next door to park, waterfront. Complex offers 2 pools, shuffle board, putting range, tennis courts, car washing station, and out door grills.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2065009)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 136 Blue Pointe Way #240 have any available units?
136 Blue Pointe Way #240 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 136 Blue Pointe Way #240 have?
Some of 136 Blue Pointe Way #240's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 136 Blue Pointe Way #240 currently offering any rent specials?
136 Blue Pointe Way #240 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 136 Blue Pointe Way #240 pet-friendly?
Yes, 136 Blue Pointe Way #240 is pet friendly.
Does 136 Blue Pointe Way #240 offer parking?
No, 136 Blue Pointe Way #240 does not offer parking.
Does 136 Blue Pointe Way #240 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 136 Blue Pointe Way #240 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 136 Blue Pointe Way #240 have a pool?
Yes, 136 Blue Pointe Way #240 has a pool.
Does 136 Blue Pointe Way #240 have accessible units?
No, 136 Blue Pointe Way #240 does not have accessible units.
Does 136 Blue Pointe Way #240 have units with dishwashers?
No, 136 Blue Pointe Way #240 does not have units with dishwashers.

