122 Waterfront Way #370 Available 01/15/20 Waterside@ Cranes Roost - Includes most utilities - AVAILABLE JANUARY 15th! Location! Location! Location! This 3rd floor condo is in the center of Uptown Altamonte with shopping, restaurants, movie theatre and Crane's Roost. This condo is a 1 bedroom, 1 bath with a screened balcony and Pool View.
ON-SITE LAUNDRY FACILITIES. The kitchen is open to the living room/dining area and features a breakfast bar. All Tile Flooring makes clean ups quick and easy.
FEATURES:
3rd floor unit - Pool View
All kitchen appliances except microwave
Breakfast Bar
Living Room/Dining Area Combo
Ceiling Fans
Ceramic Tile
Screened Balcony
Water/Sewer/Trash Included
NO PETS ALLOWED
Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy
The only utility bill you will have is exactly what you plug into the walls and your cable service. The association pays for the air, gas and water.
HOA has application and the move in date is subject to their approval process. Applicant(s) to pay for Association Application Fee. Once approved and moves forward with leasing the unit, the owner will reimburse the cost of fee back to the applicant.
PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult
APPLICATION PROCESS:
We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)
Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.
IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.
How to prove your income?
Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.
ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!
No Pets Allowed
