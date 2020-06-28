All apartments in Altamonte Springs
1036 Bonaire Dr. Unit# 2836
1036 Bonaire Dr. Unit# 2836

1036 Bonaire Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1036 Bonaire Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Lake Lotus Club

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
playground
elevator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
car wash area
elevator
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
3 Bed 2 Bath Condo For Rent @ Lake Lotus in Altamonte Springs! FREE Application Fees! - Please read complete post prior to contacting us for more information. This posting includes square footage, number of bedrooms, bathrooms, application requirements, monthly rent, security deposit as well as property address.

Your new home in Lake Lotus is just minutes away from all of the shopping and dining experiences Altamonte Springs has to offer! Major access to all major roadways and highways including 436, 414, 441 & I4.

- 3rd floor unit
- Tile floors throughout
- Screened in balcony
- Community pool, tennis courts, car wash, playground & Non-motorized Lake Lotus access
- Assigned Parking
- Lake Brantley's A+ school system
- One of the only elevator condo buildings in Altamonte Springs!

12 - Month Minimum Lease

Application includes full criminal background, credit check, and eviction judgments.

Please note, we require all applicants to have
- a combined monthly, net household income of 3X the monthly rent,
- good standing credit - minimum score of 600,
- and no prior evictions or collections from any apartment complexes

Along with your application, please include a copy of your photo ID as well as two consecutive months of your most recent pay stubs or other proof of income.

Pets allowed on a case by case basis per owner's instructions.
We strive to help ensure mutual accountability and responsibility for the benefit of all our residents/tenants. We require EVERYONE to complete a third-party pet screening and review process through https://belmontmgtgrouprentals.petscreening.com. This quick and easy process ensures we have your pet and animal-related policy acknowledgments, pet/animal history and records, and legal attestation of truthfulness and accuracy on file.

Only 2 pets allowed - Pets must be under 25 lbs - There will be a one time non-refundable pet fee, per pet, based on your pets, breed, size, and age.

We will not accept W2s as proof of income.

Visit our website for more information related to this property and other properties in our portfolio. www.BelmontManagementGroup.com www.facebook.com/BelmontManagementGroup
Twitter - @BelmontMgtGroup
Instagram - @BelmontManagementGroup

(RLNE5105883)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

