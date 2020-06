Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Don't miss your chance to make this beautiful house your new home! This home's amazing features include a two-car garage, an amazing kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops, a fireplace in the living room, and a large screened in patio in the spacious backyard. Additionally, there is an extra large master bedroom suite that includes a walk in closet and beautifully remodeled modern style bathroom with shower. Make this your home and apply today!