780 CRYSTAL BAY LANE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel range refrigerator

Welcome to this stunning waterfront property! Inside, you will find a kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and modern cabinets as well as rich vinyl plank flooring. The living areas are open and spacious and the screened-in patio is the perfect place to relax and enjoy the water view. Don't let this home get away. Live in a tech-friendly home. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.