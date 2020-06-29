All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated March 10 2020 at 7:55 AM

780 CRYSTAL BAY LANE

780 Crystal Bay Lane · No Longer Available
Location

780 Crystal Bay Lane, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to this stunning waterfront property! Inside, you will find a kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and modern cabinets as well as rich vinyl plank flooring. The living areas are open and spacious and the screened-in patio is the perfect place to relax and enjoy the water view. Don't let this home get away. Live in a tech-friendly home. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 780 CRYSTAL BAY LANE have any available units?
780 CRYSTAL BAY LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 780 CRYSTAL BAY LANE have?
Some of 780 CRYSTAL BAY LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 780 CRYSTAL BAY LANE currently offering any rent specials?
780 CRYSTAL BAY LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 780 CRYSTAL BAY LANE pet-friendly?
No, 780 CRYSTAL BAY LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 780 CRYSTAL BAY LANE offer parking?
Yes, 780 CRYSTAL BAY LANE offers parking.
Does 780 CRYSTAL BAY LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 780 CRYSTAL BAY LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 780 CRYSTAL BAY LANE have a pool?
No, 780 CRYSTAL BAY LANE does not have a pool.
Does 780 CRYSTAL BAY LANE have accessible units?
No, 780 CRYSTAL BAY LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 780 CRYSTAL BAY LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 780 CRYSTAL BAY LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 780 CRYSTAL BAY LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 780 CRYSTAL BAY LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

