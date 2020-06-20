All apartments in Alafaya
Find more places like 525 LAKESCAPE COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
525 LAKESCAPE COURT
Last updated January 29 2020 at 7:18 PM

525 LAKESCAPE COURT

525 Lakescape Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alafaya
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

525 Lakescape Court, Alafaya, FL 32828
Waterford Lakes North

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
This beautiful executive pool home w/3 car garage resides in the stunning and well cared for community of Waterford Lakes. Located on an over-sized corner lot with pool & pond view, you will find great attention to detail, including custom tile work, granite counters, luxurious finishes, great use of space and functional/versatile floor plan. Four bedrooms are located on the first floor w/a large bonus room & closet space on the 2nd floor! Split bedroom plan for utmost privacy where the master bedroom is near the back of the home, overlooking the pool, stunning bath w/garden tub, standing shower & lovely fixtures. The second bedroom is perfect for multigenerational living with a private bath that also leads to the pool area. The other two bedrooms have a great size, ample closets and share a bath. Entertaining is made easy with the large dining room, open family room and covered lanai overlooking the pool. This is not a pet friendly residence except for ESA/service animals that are screened through a third party software. Proof of renter's insurance is required. A portion of monthly rent will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to your door, this will save you 5-15% on your energy bill and help ensure a clean, healthy living environment. This home is available for a 7-9 month lease with a first right of refusal. We do business in accordance with the Federal Fair Housing Act and welcome all applicants, regardless of race, national origin, or other protected characteristic.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 LAKESCAPE COURT have any available units?
525 LAKESCAPE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 525 LAKESCAPE COURT have?
Some of 525 LAKESCAPE COURT's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 525 LAKESCAPE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
525 LAKESCAPE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 LAKESCAPE COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 525 LAKESCAPE COURT is pet friendly.
Does 525 LAKESCAPE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 525 LAKESCAPE COURT offers parking.
Does 525 LAKESCAPE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 525 LAKESCAPE COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 LAKESCAPE COURT have a pool?
Yes, 525 LAKESCAPE COURT has a pool.
Does 525 LAKESCAPE COURT have accessible units?
No, 525 LAKESCAPE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 525 LAKESCAPE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 525 LAKESCAPE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 525 LAKESCAPE COURT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 525 LAKESCAPE COURT has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Best Cities for Pets 2019
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way
Alafaya, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Alafaya 1 BedroomsAlafaya 2 Bedrooms
Alafaya 3 BedroomsAlafaya Apartments with Pool
Alafaya Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FL
Winter Park, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stoneybrook
Avalon Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College