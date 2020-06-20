525 LAKESCAPE COURT

Amenities

This beautiful executive pool home w/3 car garage resides in the stunning and well cared for community of Waterford Lakes. Located on an over-sized corner lot with pool & pond view, you will find great attention to detail, including custom tile work, granite counters, luxurious finishes, great use of space and functional/versatile floor plan. Four bedrooms are located on the first floor w/a large bonus room & closet space on the 2nd floor! Split bedroom plan for utmost privacy where the master bedroom is near the back of the home, overlooking the pool, stunning bath w/garden tub, standing shower & lovely fixtures. The second bedroom is perfect for multigenerational living with a private bath that also leads to the pool area. The other two bedrooms have a great size, ample closets and share a bath. Entertaining is made easy with the large dining room, open family room and covered lanai overlooking the pool. This is not a pet friendly residence except for ESA/service animals that are screened through a third party software. Proof of renter's insurance is required. A portion of monthly rent will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to your door, this will save you 5-15% on your energy bill and help ensure a clean, healthy living environment. This home is available for a 7-9 month lease with a first right of refusal. We do business in accordance with the Federal Fair Housing Act and welcome all applicants, regardless of race, national origin, or other protected characteristic.