Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:32 AM

4948 ATWOOD DRIVE

4948 Atwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4948 Atwood Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828
Avalon Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move-In Special: Receive $500 off October rent, with a lease starting by 10/15/2019!

You will love making this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a charming lawn, a two-car garage, and a covered porch entrance, while the backyard offers a privacy fence, a large lawn for weekend entertaining, and a screened-in patio area for your morning coffee and enjoying sunny days. The interior features stylish tile flooring and plush carpeting throughout, lots of natural lighting, an open layout for entertaining and making long-lasting memories, and a fireplace in the living room for cozy nights in. Additionally, the master bathroom is outfitted with everything you need to relax in comfort and privacy after a long day, and the kitchen is equipped with granite countertops, a breakfast bar, center island, recessed lighting, and stainless steel appliances. Make this your home and apply today!

Live in a tech-friendly home. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4948 ATWOOD DRIVE have any available units?
4948 ATWOOD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 4948 ATWOOD DRIVE have?
Some of 4948 ATWOOD DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4948 ATWOOD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4948 ATWOOD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4948 ATWOOD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4948 ATWOOD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 4948 ATWOOD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4948 ATWOOD DRIVE offers parking.
Does 4948 ATWOOD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4948 ATWOOD DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4948 ATWOOD DRIVE have a pool?
No, 4948 ATWOOD DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 4948 ATWOOD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4948 ATWOOD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4948 ATWOOD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4948 ATWOOD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4948 ATWOOD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4948 ATWOOD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

