4948 ATWOOD DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Move-In Special: Receive $500 off October rent, with a lease starting by 10/15/2019!



You will love making this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a charming lawn, a two-car garage, and a covered porch entrance, while the backyard offers a privacy fence, a large lawn for weekend entertaining, and a screened-in patio area for your morning coffee and enjoying sunny days. The interior features stylish tile flooring and plush carpeting throughout, lots of natural lighting, an open layout for entertaining and making long-lasting memories, and a fireplace in the living room for cozy nights in. Additionally, the master bathroom is outfitted with everything you need to relax in comfort and privacy after a long day, and the kitchen is equipped with granite countertops, a breakfast bar, center island, recessed lighting, and stainless steel appliances. Make this your home and apply today!



Live in a tech-friendly home. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.