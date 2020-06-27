All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated July 4 2019 at 4:24 AM

4513 Atwood Dr

4513 Atwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4513 Atwood Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828
Avalon Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/770e5d2050 ---- Move right into this gorgeous and well maintained Avalon Park single family home with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, 2 Car Garage, over 2400 sqft. Beautiful tile throughout. Nice decorative finishes throughout. Split Floor plan! Formal living, formal dining, family room, large kitchen w/ island, all kitchen appliances included, Large screened/covered patio and large fenced in yard. The Master Suite features a Huge Walk In Closet! The Master Suite Bath has beautiful Dual Sinks, a cozy garden Tub , & Separate Stand Up Shower. Neutral color paint. Washer/dryer hookups. Includes basic cable, lawn maintenance and use of community pool. Excellent Schools! Close to restaurants, shops and parks! The community offers lots of amenities including clubhouse, a Crystal Blue Sparkling Pool, and Park - Fun for the entire family!*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident\'s total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Pets possible with approval. For more information contact Mo Jabr at 407-571-1441. 2 Car Garage Possible With Approval Washer / Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4513 Atwood Dr have any available units?
4513 Atwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 4513 Atwood Dr have?
Some of 4513 Atwood Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4513 Atwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4513 Atwood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4513 Atwood Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4513 Atwood Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4513 Atwood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4513 Atwood Dr offers parking.
Does 4513 Atwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4513 Atwood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4513 Atwood Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4513 Atwood Dr has a pool.
Does 4513 Atwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 4513 Atwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4513 Atwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4513 Atwood Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4513 Atwood Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4513 Atwood Dr has units with air conditioning.
