4302 Andover Cay Blvd

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9694579052 ---- ANDOVER CAY HOME! This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home includes 2 car garage, and community pool. Living Room, Dining Area, Eat-in Kitchen, Family Room. Kitchen appliances, W/D hookups. Ceramic tile and Carpet flooring. Our office caps roommates at three per home. *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident\'s total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Pet friendly home (w/approval and non-refundable pet fee). Contact Shawn at 407-571-1404 for more information. 2 Car Garage Carpet Ceramic Tile Possible With Approval Stove Washer / Dryer Hookups