All apartments in Alafaya
Find more places like 4302 Andover Cay Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
4302 Andover Cay Blvd
Last updated August 6 2019 at 4:43 PM

4302 Andover Cay Blvd

4302 Andover Cay Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alafaya
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4302 Andover Cay Boulevard, Alafaya, FL 32825

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9694579052 ---- ANDOVER CAY HOME! This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home includes 2 car garage, and community pool. Living Room, Dining Area, Eat-in Kitchen, Family Room. Kitchen appliances, W/D hookups. Ceramic tile and Carpet flooring. Our office caps roommates at three per home. *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident\'s total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Pet friendly home (w/approval and non-refundable pet fee). Contact Shawn at 407-571-1404 for more information. 2 Car Garage Carpet Ceramic Tile Possible With Approval Stove Washer / Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4302 Andover Cay Blvd have any available units?
4302 Andover Cay Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 4302 Andover Cay Blvd have?
Some of 4302 Andover Cay Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4302 Andover Cay Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
4302 Andover Cay Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4302 Andover Cay Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4302 Andover Cay Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 4302 Andover Cay Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 4302 Andover Cay Blvd offers parking.
Does 4302 Andover Cay Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4302 Andover Cay Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4302 Andover Cay Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 4302 Andover Cay Blvd has a pool.
Does 4302 Andover Cay Blvd have accessible units?
No, 4302 Andover Cay Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 4302 Andover Cay Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4302 Andover Cay Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4302 Andover Cay Blvd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4302 Andover Cay Blvd has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828
Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way
Alafaya, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Alafaya 1 BedroomsAlafaya 2 Bedrooms
Alafaya 3 BedroomsAlafaya Apartments with Pool
Alafaya Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FL
Winter Park, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stoneybrook
Avalon Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College