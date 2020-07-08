3512 Peppervine Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fdde382099 ---- Townhomes with elegant updates like these don\'t come along very often! Sleek dark plank floors, contemporary grey walls and updated kitchen cabinets make this home truly something special. Do you want to live close to everything in the heart of Avalon Park? This elegant townhome has been thoughtfully updated and is waiting for you to call it home! Washer/Dryer included, attached 2 car garage, private patio, community pool, walk to town center. Minimum Monthly required to qualify - $3,988.00 Available Date - 8/5/19 Pet Policy - Small Pets only $250 Pet fee per pet. Must have renters insurance. HOA Application - N/A Application Per Adult - $60 Deposit - $1645 Other Unique Restrictions - N/A Please Read Rental Criteria - https://drive.google.com/file/d/1I3wpn-L6rgfZ9pxGArRoZrGYQeeImQl4/view