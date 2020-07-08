All apartments in Alafaya
Find more places like 3512 Peppervine Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
3512 Peppervine Dr
Last updated July 10 2019 at 2:11 PM

3512 Peppervine Dr

3512 Peppervine Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alafaya
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3512 Peppervine Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828
Avalon Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fdde382099 ---- Townhomes with elegant updates like these don\'t come along very often! Sleek dark plank floors, contemporary grey walls and updated kitchen cabinets make this home truly something special. Do you want to live close to everything in the heart of Avalon Park? This elegant townhome has been thoughtfully updated and is waiting for you to call it home! Washer/Dryer included, attached 2 car garage, private patio, community pool, walk to town center. Minimum Monthly required to qualify - $3,988.00 Available Date - 8/5/19 Pet Policy - Small Pets only $250 Pet fee per pet. Must have renters insurance. HOA Application - N/A Application Per Adult - $60 Deposit - $1645 Other Unique Restrictions - N/A Please Read Rental Criteria - https://drive.google.com/file/d/1I3wpn-L6rgfZ9pxGArRoZrGYQeeImQl4/view

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3512 Peppervine Dr have any available units?
3512 Peppervine Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 3512 Peppervine Dr have?
Some of 3512 Peppervine Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3512 Peppervine Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3512 Peppervine Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3512 Peppervine Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3512 Peppervine Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3512 Peppervine Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3512 Peppervine Dr offers parking.
Does 3512 Peppervine Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3512 Peppervine Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3512 Peppervine Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3512 Peppervine Dr has a pool.
Does 3512 Peppervine Dr have accessible units?
No, 3512 Peppervine Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3512 Peppervine Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3512 Peppervine Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3512 Peppervine Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3512 Peppervine Dr has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way
Alafaya, FL 32828
Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Alafaya 1 BedroomsAlafaya 2 Bedrooms
Alafaya 3 BedroomsAlafaya Apartments with Pool
Alafaya Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FL
Winter Park, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stoneybrook
Avalon Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College