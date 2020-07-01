334 PORTSTEWART DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony garage stainless steel bbq/grill microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

The moment you walk through the front door, you'll fall in love with the spacious open floor plan. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space. Unwind after a long day in one of the spacious bedrooms with sizable closets. Enjoy barbecuing with friends on the patio in the spacious backyard. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.