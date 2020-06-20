All apartments in Alafaya
2457 Formax Drive
2457 Formax Drive

2457 Formax Drive · No Longer Available
Alafaya
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments with Pool
3 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

2457 Formax Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828
Avalon Park

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2457 Formax Drive Available 06/15/20 Beautiful 3/2 - This property will be available mid June. Add yourself to the waiting list by using the link below. Once this property becomes available for showings, you will be notified via email.

*** New pictures coming soon! ***

This property offers an option of a security deposit-free lease using Obligos billing authorization technology for qualified tenants and well as a mandatory Tenant Benefit Package.

INTERESTED IN A TOUR? Call 407-543-1073 anytime for tour information.

360 VIRTUAL TOUR - Coming Soon!

SHOWINGS - Register for a private tour by clicking this link: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/2457-formax-drive

READY TO APPLY? - Click here and complete the online application: https://trusthomeproperties.com/tenants/#homes-for-rent

SECURITY DEPOSIT - No upfront security deposit option with Obligo for Renters who qualify for the Obligo service. If you do not qualify then a traditional upfront security deposit will be required.

TENANT BENEFIT PACKAGE Included with ALL leases is a $49 Tenant Benefit Package.

PET POLICY - Pets considered with owner permission.

DISCLAIMER - Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

(RLNE5517619)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2457 Formax Drive have any available units?
2457 Formax Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
Is 2457 Formax Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2457 Formax Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2457 Formax Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2457 Formax Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2457 Formax Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2457 Formax Drive offers parking.
Does 2457 Formax Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2457 Formax Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2457 Formax Drive have a pool?
No, 2457 Formax Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2457 Formax Drive have accessible units?
No, 2457 Formax Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2457 Formax Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2457 Formax Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2457 Formax Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2457 Formax Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

