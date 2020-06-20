Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2457 Formax Drive Available 06/15/20 Beautiful 3/2 - This property will be available mid June. Add yourself to the waiting list by using the link below. Once this property becomes available for showings, you will be notified via email.



*** New pictures coming soon! ***



This property offers an option of a security deposit-free lease using Obligos billing authorization technology for qualified tenants and well as a mandatory Tenant Benefit Package.



INTERESTED IN A TOUR? Call 407-543-1073 anytime for tour information.



360 VIRTUAL TOUR - Coming Soon!



SHOWINGS - Register for a private tour by clicking this link: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/2457-formax-drive



READY TO APPLY? - Click here and complete the online application: https://trusthomeproperties.com/tenants/#homes-for-rent



SECURITY DEPOSIT - No upfront security deposit option with Obligo for Renters who qualify for the Obligo service. If you do not qualify then a traditional upfront security deposit will be required.



TENANT BENEFIT PACKAGE Included with ALL leases is a $49 Tenant Benefit Package.



PET POLICY - Pets considered with owner permission.



DISCLAIMER - Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



(RLNE5517619)