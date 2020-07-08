2229 Glossy Privet Dr.

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/649d848028 ---- AVAILABLE JULY 9, 2019! Please call or text 407.449.1530 to schedule a showing. Located in East Orlando and within easy access to shopping, dining, roadways and community amenities to include pool, playground, parks, and recreational courts, this desirable 3 bedroom townhouse in Avalon Park offers an open layout with the living room, a full bathroom, and guest room on the ground floor. Entertain in the spacious kitchen with plenty of counter space and breakfast bar. Laminate wood flooring throughout the ground floor with tile in the kitchen area. The two other bedrooms are in the carpeted upstairs that has an additional living space and utility room. The large master bedroom has a trey ceiling with his and hers sinks in the master bathroom and an expansive walk-in closet. There is a two car garage located to the back of the home as well as a private fenced courtyard. At RPM Realty, we\'re here to make your time in the home as enjoyable and convenient as possible. We offer a safe and secure online portal where you can submit maintenance requests and pay online with multiple payment options, 24/7 emergency maintenance response team, and well-maintained homes. Please note the listed amenities may not be accurate. Please consult with an RPM Realty leasing agent to confirm the property will meet your individual needs.