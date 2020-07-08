All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated May 24 2019 at 1:33 PM

2229 Glossy Privet Dr.

2229 Glossy Privet Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2229 Glossy Privet Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828
Avalon Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
online portal
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/649d848028 ---- AVAILABLE JULY 9, 2019! Please call or text 407.449.1530 to schedule a showing. Located in East Orlando and within easy access to shopping, dining, roadways and community amenities to include pool, playground, parks, and recreational courts, this desirable 3 bedroom townhouse in Avalon Park offers an open layout with the living room, a full bathroom, and guest room on the ground floor. Entertain in the spacious kitchen with plenty of counter space and breakfast bar. Laminate wood flooring throughout the ground floor with tile in the kitchen area. The two other bedrooms are in the carpeted upstairs that has an additional living space and utility room. The large master bedroom has a trey ceiling with his and hers sinks in the master bathroom and an expansive walk-in closet. There is a two car garage located to the back of the home as well as a private fenced courtyard. At RPM Realty, we\'re here to make your time in the home as enjoyable and convenient as possible. We offer a safe and secure online portal where you can submit maintenance requests and pay online with multiple payment options, 24/7 emergency maintenance response team, and well-maintained homes. Please note the listed amenities may not be accurate. Please consult with an RPM Realty leasing agent to confirm the property will meet your individual needs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2229 Glossy Privet Dr. have any available units?
2229 Glossy Privet Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 2229 Glossy Privet Dr. have?
Some of 2229 Glossy Privet Dr.'s amenities include hardwood floors, 24hr maintenance, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2229 Glossy Privet Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2229 Glossy Privet Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2229 Glossy Privet Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 2229 Glossy Privet Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 2229 Glossy Privet Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 2229 Glossy Privet Dr. offers parking.
Does 2229 Glossy Privet Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2229 Glossy Privet Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2229 Glossy Privet Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 2229 Glossy Privet Dr. has a pool.
Does 2229 Glossy Privet Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2229 Glossy Privet Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2229 Glossy Privet Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2229 Glossy Privet Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2229 Glossy Privet Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2229 Glossy Privet Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

