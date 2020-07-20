2177 CYPRESS VILLAS DRIVE

Amenities

garage walk in closets pool ceiling fan tennis court microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

** APPLICATIONS IN PROCESS!!! ** This tranquil east Orlando luxury 3 beds, 2.5 baths two-story Town home is conveniently located in highly desirable Cypress Springs neighborhood. Built in year 2012, this unit features 1450 square feet of living space, no rear neighbors, only a serene conservation lot behind this peaceful abode featuring paver driveway, beautiful ceramic tile flooring in the bathrooms and kitchen and wood laminate w/ foam padding throughout the first floor, stairway hallway and second floor. The kitchen also features an elegant back splash, Energy-Star certified appliances and 42" wood cabinets. Gorgeous ceiling fans in all bedrooms and living room, along with energy efficient windows, all work in harmony to keep utility costs at a bare minimum. All bedrooms are located on the second floor. You will surely enjoy the spacious master bedroom, walk-in closet and the peaceful, natural views from the master bedroom window overlooking the wooded conservation area and lake. The community features two pools, tennis courts, a relaxing lake-side pavilion and walk-way, lined with benches. Conveniently located near Cypress Elementary School.