Alafaya, FL
2177 CYPRESS VILLAS DRIVE
Last updated June 28 2019 at 2:49 AM

2177 CYPRESS VILLAS DRIVE

2177 Cypress Villas Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2177 Cypress Villas Drive, Alafaya, FL 32825
Cypress Springs

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
tennis court
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
** APPLICATIONS IN PROCESS!!! ** This tranquil east Orlando luxury 3 beds, 2.5 baths two-story Town home is conveniently located in highly desirable Cypress Springs neighborhood. Built in year 2012, this unit features 1450 square feet of living space, no rear neighbors, only a serene conservation lot behind this peaceful abode featuring paver driveway, beautiful ceramic tile flooring in the bathrooms and kitchen and wood laminate w/ foam padding throughout the first floor, stairway hallway and second floor. The kitchen also features an elegant back splash, Energy-Star certified appliances and 42" wood cabinets. Gorgeous ceiling fans in all bedrooms and living room, along with energy efficient windows, all work in harmony to keep utility costs at a bare minimum. All bedrooms are located on the second floor. You will surely enjoy the spacious master bedroom, walk-in closet and the peaceful, natural views from the master bedroom window overlooking the wooded conservation area and lake. The community features two pools, tennis courts, a relaxing lake-side pavilion and walk-way, lined with benches. Conveniently located near Cypress Elementary School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2177 CYPRESS VILLAS DRIVE have any available units?
2177 CYPRESS VILLAS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 2177 CYPRESS VILLAS DRIVE have?
Some of 2177 CYPRESS VILLAS DRIVE's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2177 CYPRESS VILLAS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2177 CYPRESS VILLAS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2177 CYPRESS VILLAS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2177 CYPRESS VILLAS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 2177 CYPRESS VILLAS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2177 CYPRESS VILLAS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2177 CYPRESS VILLAS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2177 CYPRESS VILLAS DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2177 CYPRESS VILLAS DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2177 CYPRESS VILLAS DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2177 CYPRESS VILLAS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2177 CYPRESS VILLAS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2177 CYPRESS VILLAS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2177 CYPRESS VILLAS DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2177 CYPRESS VILLAS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2177 CYPRESS VILLAS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
