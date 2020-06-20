All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated June 28 2019 at 11:55 AM

2 Pied Court

2 Pied Court · No Longer Available
Location

2 Pied Court, Alafaya, FL 32828
Waterford Lakes North

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
2 Pied Court Available 08/12/19 WATERFORD LAKES NICE HOME WITH GREAT SOUGHT AFTER SCHOOLS - THIS HOME IS AVAILABLE MID AUGUST. WE ARE CURRENTLY TAKING NAMES FOR SHOWINGS. PRE-APPROVED APPLICATIONS DO TAKE PRIORITY IN SHOWINGS.

Nice 3/2 home in Waterford Lakes! Open Great Room floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Upgraded fans throughout, neutral paint, gorgeous kitchen with 42 inch dark cabinets, tile counters and upgraded appliances. Kitchen opens to great room and has an eat in area. Master bath had separate tub, shower and dual sinks. Large master closet as well! Great room opens to nice size brick paver screened porch. 2 car garage with opener, security system. Price includes lawn service and access to all the wonderful Waterford Lakes community amenties! HOA application required. THREE VEHICLE MAX

Always check our website - www.jandergroup.com - for up-to-date info and availability of this home or email us at Leasing@jandergroup.com.

****IMPORTANT**** APPOINTMENTS CANNOT BE SET WITHOUT SUBMITTING YOUR ACTUAL EMAIL ADDRESS WHEN INQUIRING ABOUT THIS HOME. Most sites do not send your actual email address with your online inquiry.

Financial Requirements:
There is a $60 nonrefundable lease application fee per adult or married couple, which must accompany the lease application. Applicants receiving a standard approval with good credit have a security deposit equal in value to one month's rent. Conditional approvals require a higher security deposit. At minimum, lease applications will be checked in the following ways: standard retail credit report, verifiable rental/mortgage on-time payments, full-time local employment (no co-signers), evictions, convictions, bankruptcies and foreclosures/short sales. Pre-approved applicants are given priority when scheduling appointments. Please note that applicants with bankruptcies discharged for less than two years cannot be approved (NO Exceptions).
This home is not on the Government Section 8 Program/Housing Choice Voucher. #55001

(RLNE4943453)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

