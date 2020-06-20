Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

2 Pied Court Available 08/12/19 WATERFORD LAKES NICE HOME WITH GREAT SOUGHT AFTER SCHOOLS - THIS HOME IS AVAILABLE MID AUGUST. WE ARE CURRENTLY TAKING NAMES FOR SHOWINGS. PRE-APPROVED APPLICATIONS DO TAKE PRIORITY IN SHOWINGS.



Nice 3/2 home in Waterford Lakes! Open Great Room floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Upgraded fans throughout, neutral paint, gorgeous kitchen with 42 inch dark cabinets, tile counters and upgraded appliances. Kitchen opens to great room and has an eat in area. Master bath had separate tub, shower and dual sinks. Large master closet as well! Great room opens to nice size brick paver screened porch. 2 car garage with opener, security system. Price includes lawn service and access to all the wonderful Waterford Lakes community amenties! HOA application required. THREE VEHICLE MAX



Financial Requirements:

There is a $60 nonrefundable lease application fee per adult or married couple, which must accompany the lease application. Applicants receiving a standard approval with good credit have a security deposit equal in value to one month's rent. Conditional approvals require a higher security deposit. At minimum, lease applications will be checked in the following ways: standard retail credit report, verifiable rental/mortgage on-time payments, full-time local employment (no co-signers), evictions, convictions, bankruptcies and foreclosures/short sales. Pre-approved applicants are given priority when scheduling appointments. Please note that applicants with bankruptcies discharged for less than two years cannot be approved (NO Exceptions).

This home is not on the Government Section 8 Program/Housing Choice Voucher. #55001



