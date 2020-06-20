1750 MALON BAY DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage

Your search is over! This four bedroom three bathroom home is waiting for you at the end of a cul de sac in Spring Isle's twenty-four hour guarded gated community. It sits on an oversized corner lot offering much privacy and tranquility. With the master downstairs and the remaining three bedrooms upstairs, you will be able to achieve optimum living enjoyment. The kitchen will pass even the most discerning of chefs with Corian counter tops, 42 inch cabinets and modern appliances, and you will be able to fully practice your culinary skills. The community center offers resort style amenities, playground, pool, deck and fitness center. Shopping, restaurants, and schools are all in close proximity. Property is professionally managed. Hurry and make an appointment, you will not be disappointed.