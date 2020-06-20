All apartments in Alafaya
1750 MALON BAY DRIVE

1750 Malon Bay Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1750 Malon Bay Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
Your search is over! This four bedroom three bathroom home is waiting for you at the end of a cul de sac in Spring Isle's twenty-four hour guarded gated community. It sits on an oversized corner lot offering much privacy and tranquility. With the master downstairs and the remaining three bedrooms upstairs, you will be able to achieve optimum living enjoyment. The kitchen will pass even the most discerning of chefs with Corian counter tops, 42 inch cabinets and modern appliances, and you will be able to fully practice your culinary skills. The community center offers resort style amenities, playground, pool, deck and fitness center. Shopping, restaurants, and schools are all in close proximity. Property is professionally managed. Hurry and make an appointment, you will not be disappointed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1750 MALON BAY DRIVE have any available units?
1750 MALON BAY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 1750 MALON BAY DRIVE have?
Some of 1750 MALON BAY DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1750 MALON BAY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1750 MALON BAY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1750 MALON BAY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1750 MALON BAY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 1750 MALON BAY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1750 MALON BAY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1750 MALON BAY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1750 MALON BAY DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1750 MALON BAY DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1750 MALON BAY DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1750 MALON BAY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1750 MALON BAY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1750 MALON BAY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1750 MALON BAY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1750 MALON BAY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1750 MALON BAY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
