Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities on-site laundry playground dogs allowed pet friendly

Large home in Avalon Park (Timber Isle) - This large home located in Timber Isle in the Avalon Park Area, it features a large kitchen and family room area with a beautiful lake view, seating area in Master suite, large master bathroom with his/her closets, upstairs laundry room, huge bonus room and many more extras.

This gated community is located four miles from the Waterford Lakes Town Center. RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED. PLEASE CALL LEASING AGENT 407-797-4165



(RLNE3725190)