16607 DEER CHASE LOOP

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel microwave

Inside you'll find vinyl plank and tile flooring. The kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast nook. The living room has a cathedral ceiling and lots of sunlight Behind the home is a spacious, covered patio great for entertaining and cooking out. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.