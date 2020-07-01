All apartments in Alafaya
16607 DEER CHASE LOOP

16607 Deer Chase Loop · No Longer Available
Location

16607 Deer Chase Loop, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Inside you'll find vinyl plank and tile flooring. The kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast nook. The living room has a cathedral ceiling and lots of sunlight Behind the home is a spacious, covered patio great for entertaining and cooking out. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16607 DEER CHASE LOOP have any available units?
16607 DEER CHASE LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 16607 DEER CHASE LOOP have?
Some of 16607 DEER CHASE LOOP's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16607 DEER CHASE LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
16607 DEER CHASE LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16607 DEER CHASE LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 16607 DEER CHASE LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 16607 DEER CHASE LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 16607 DEER CHASE LOOP offers parking.
Does 16607 DEER CHASE LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16607 DEER CHASE LOOP does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16607 DEER CHASE LOOP have a pool?
No, 16607 DEER CHASE LOOP does not have a pool.
Does 16607 DEER CHASE LOOP have accessible units?
No, 16607 DEER CHASE LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 16607 DEER CHASE LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16607 DEER CHASE LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 16607 DEER CHASE LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 16607 DEER CHASE LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.

