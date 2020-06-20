16526 DEER CHASE LOOP

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to your dream home! Sleek tile and vinyl plank floors are found throughout. The kitchen features stylish counters, stainless steel appliances and rich wood cabinets as well as an adjacent breakfast nook. You'll love spending time in the bedrooms with nice windows, base molding and plenty of space to relax. On the second floor, you'll find a bonus space, perfect for a reading nook or office The backyard has a lovely covered patio, great for entertaining friends and family. Don't wait, apply online today!