All apartments in Alafaya
Find more places like 16526 DEER CHASE LOOP.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
16526 DEER CHASE LOOP
Last updated November 2 2019 at 3:05 AM

16526 DEER CHASE LOOP

16526 Deer Chase Loop · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alafaya
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

16526 Deer Chase Loop, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to your dream home! Sleek tile and vinyl plank floors are found throughout. The kitchen features stylish counters, stainless steel appliances and rich wood cabinets as well as an adjacent breakfast nook. You'll love spending time in the bedrooms with nice windows, base molding and plenty of space to relax. On the second floor, you'll find a bonus space, perfect for a reading nook or office The backyard has a lovely covered patio, great for entertaining friends and family. Don't wait, apply online today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16526 DEER CHASE LOOP have any available units?
16526 DEER CHASE LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 16526 DEER CHASE LOOP have?
Some of 16526 DEER CHASE LOOP's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16526 DEER CHASE LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
16526 DEER CHASE LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16526 DEER CHASE LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 16526 DEER CHASE LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 16526 DEER CHASE LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 16526 DEER CHASE LOOP offers parking.
Does 16526 DEER CHASE LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16526 DEER CHASE LOOP does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16526 DEER CHASE LOOP have a pool?
No, 16526 DEER CHASE LOOP does not have a pool.
Does 16526 DEER CHASE LOOP have accessible units?
No, 16526 DEER CHASE LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 16526 DEER CHASE LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16526 DEER CHASE LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 16526 DEER CHASE LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 16526 DEER CHASE LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828
Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way
Alafaya, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Alafaya 1 BedroomsAlafaya 2 Bedrooms
Alafaya 3 BedroomsAlafaya Apartments with Pool
Alafaya Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FL
Winter Park, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stoneybrook
Avalon Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College