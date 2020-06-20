All apartments in Alafaya
Alafaya, FL
16380 Tudor Grove Drive
Last updated April 3 2019 at 10:23 AM

16380 Tudor Grove Drive

16380 Tudor Grove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16380 Tudor Grove Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
4/3.5 Home In Gated Tudor Grove Community - This spacious two-story 4 bedroom and 3.5 bath home is located in the gated community of Tudor Grove. This home features on the main level a large master suite with large walk-in closet, a living room, a dining room, a half-bath, a large two-story open den/family room, a large breakfast room adjacent to the spacious kitchen with a pantry and lots of cabinets, refrigerator/ice-maker, stove, microwave, disposal, and dishwasher. The second floor has a bedroom with a full bath, two bedrooms with a Jack 'n Jill bathroom, a laundry room with washer, dryer and laundry tub, and an open area at the top of the stairs overlooking the den/family room. There is also a three-car garage with garage door opener and remotes, sprinkler system, wiring for a security system and a large open back porch. This home is conveniently located to the UCF and Avalon Park area and the major roads on the east side of Orlando. Please call me for an appointment to see his house.

Property Manager:
Lionel Hebert
407-896-1200 ext 233
lionelhebert@wmgi.net

View All Listings: www.wilsonmanagementgroup.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4599479)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16380 Tudor Grove Drive have any available units?
16380 Tudor Grove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 16380 Tudor Grove Drive have?
Some of 16380 Tudor Grove Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16380 Tudor Grove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16380 Tudor Grove Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16380 Tudor Grove Drive pet-friendly?
No, 16380 Tudor Grove Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 16380 Tudor Grove Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16380 Tudor Grove Drive does offer parking.
Does 16380 Tudor Grove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16380 Tudor Grove Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16380 Tudor Grove Drive have a pool?
No, 16380 Tudor Grove Drive does not have a pool.
Does 16380 Tudor Grove Drive have accessible units?
No, 16380 Tudor Grove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16380 Tudor Grove Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16380 Tudor Grove Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 16380 Tudor Grove Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 16380 Tudor Grove Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
