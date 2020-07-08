16155 Old Ash Loop

Amenities

patio / balcony garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

This 3/2.5 townhome with a 1 car garage is located in the gated community of Timber Pointe. Living room kitchen and half bath are located downstairs with the bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms upstairs. Spacious living room and small dining room area. Small patio out back and 1 car garage comes with opener. Timber Pointe is a quiet gated community located in the heart of Avalon Park. Close to tons of local shopping, dining, and the Waterford Lakes area. Minutes from 408 for easy access to 417 and downtown Orlando.



To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.

Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent

Specialized Property Management



We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.