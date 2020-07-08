All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:00 PM

16155 Old Ash Loop

16155 Old Ash Loop · No Longer Available
Location

16155 Old Ash Loop, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 3/2.5 townhome with a 1 car garage is located in the gated community of Timber Pointe. Living room kitchen and half bath are located downstairs with the bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms upstairs. Spacious living room and small dining room area. Small patio out back and 1 car garage comes with opener. Timber Pointe is a quiet gated community located in the heart of Avalon Park. Close to tons of local shopping, dining, and the Waterford Lakes area. Minutes from 408 for easy access to 417 and downtown Orlando.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16155 Old Ash Loop have any available units?
16155 Old Ash Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
Is 16155 Old Ash Loop currently offering any rent specials?
16155 Old Ash Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16155 Old Ash Loop pet-friendly?
No, 16155 Old Ash Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 16155 Old Ash Loop offer parking?
Yes, 16155 Old Ash Loop offers parking.
Does 16155 Old Ash Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16155 Old Ash Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16155 Old Ash Loop have a pool?
No, 16155 Old Ash Loop does not have a pool.
Does 16155 Old Ash Loop have accessible units?
No, 16155 Old Ash Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 16155 Old Ash Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 16155 Old Ash Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16155 Old Ash Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 16155 Old Ash Loop does not have units with air conditioning.

