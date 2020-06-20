All apartments in Alafaya
Find more places like 16114 Bristol Lake Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
16114 Bristol Lake Circle
Last updated July 4 2019 at 4:14 PM

16114 Bristol Lake Circle

16114 Bristol Lake Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alafaya
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

16114 Bristol Lake Circle, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Must to see this 4 bedroom 3.5 bath estate home in gated community in East Orlando. Want to live close to major shopping, dining, highway access, UCF, research triangle while still maintaining a sense of privacy? This is the place!
Most of the home has incredible views of the serene pond plus it has a fire pit in the back by the patio just itching to host a grand event. with a 2 car garage on the left of home and a 1 car garage that has been partially converted to a extra room for office/man-cave/craft room/storage.
Beautiful porcelain tile has just been installed in most of the main level and the family room, master suite on main level boast Brazilian cherry hardwood floors. the second level is carpeted and offers 2 bedrooms with a Jack and Jill bath. a loft, and a second master bedroom. this homes offers more than 3600 Sq Ft of living space which is plenty large to give everyone their space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16114 Bristol Lake Circle have any available units?
16114 Bristol Lake Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 16114 Bristol Lake Circle have?
Some of 16114 Bristol Lake Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16114 Bristol Lake Circle currently offering any rent specials?
16114 Bristol Lake Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16114 Bristol Lake Circle pet-friendly?
No, 16114 Bristol Lake Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 16114 Bristol Lake Circle offer parking?
Yes, 16114 Bristol Lake Circle offers parking.
Does 16114 Bristol Lake Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16114 Bristol Lake Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16114 Bristol Lake Circle have a pool?
No, 16114 Bristol Lake Circle does not have a pool.
Does 16114 Bristol Lake Circle have accessible units?
No, 16114 Bristol Lake Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 16114 Bristol Lake Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16114 Bristol Lake Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 16114 Bristol Lake Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16114 Bristol Lake Circle has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way
Alafaya, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Alafaya 1 BedroomsAlafaya 2 Bedrooms
Alafaya 3 BedroomsAlafaya Apartments with Pool
Alafaya Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FL
Winter Park, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stoneybrook
Avalon Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College