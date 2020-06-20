16114 Bristol Lake Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry parking garage

Must to see this 4 bedroom 3.5 bath estate home in gated community in East Orlando. Want to live close to major shopping, dining, highway access, UCF, research triangle while still maintaining a sense of privacy? This is the place!

Most of the home has incredible views of the serene pond plus it has a fire pit in the back by the patio just itching to host a grand event. with a 2 car garage on the left of home and a 1 car garage that has been partially converted to a extra room for office/man-cave/craft room/storage.

Beautiful porcelain tile has just been installed in most of the main level and the family room, master suite on main level boast Brazilian cherry hardwood floors. the second level is carpeted and offers 2 bedrooms with a Jack and Jill bath. a loft, and a second master bedroom. this homes offers more than 3600 Sq Ft of living space which is plenty large to give everyone their space.