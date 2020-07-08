All apartments in Alafaya
16029 Old Ash Loop

16029 Old Ash Loop · No Longer Available
Location

16029 Old Ash Loop, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

patio / balcony
24hr maintenance
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
online portal
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9cc12a102f ---- AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 8, 2019! Please call or text 407.449.1530 to schedule a showing. This three bedroom townhouse is located in the gated community of Timber Pointe in Avalon Park just minutes to shopping, fine dining, the 408, 528 and nearby schools. It includes a spacious floor plan with tile and Berber carpeting throughout, volume ceilings, a fully equipped kitchen with stainless appliances and breakfast bar, nice master suite with walk-in closet, jacuzzi tub and lake views, computer niche area, outdoor patio overlooking the lake, one car garage, alarm system and more. This gated community also features a sparkling pool and cabana. At RPM Realty, we're here to make your time in the home as enjoyable and convenient as possible. We offer a safe and secure online portal where you can submit maintenance requests and pay online with multiple payment options, 24/7 emergency maintenance response team, and well-maintained homes. Please note the listed amenities may not be accurate. Please consult with an RPM Realty leasing agent to confirm the property will meet your individual needs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16029 Old Ash Loop have any available units?
16029 Old Ash Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 16029 Old Ash Loop have?
Some of 16029 Old Ash Loop's amenities include patio / balcony, 24hr maintenance, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16029 Old Ash Loop currently offering any rent specials?
16029 Old Ash Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16029 Old Ash Loop pet-friendly?
No, 16029 Old Ash Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 16029 Old Ash Loop offer parking?
Yes, 16029 Old Ash Loop offers parking.
Does 16029 Old Ash Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16029 Old Ash Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16029 Old Ash Loop have a pool?
Yes, 16029 Old Ash Loop has a pool.
Does 16029 Old Ash Loop have accessible units?
No, 16029 Old Ash Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 16029 Old Ash Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 16029 Old Ash Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16029 Old Ash Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 16029 Old Ash Loop does not have units with air conditioning.

