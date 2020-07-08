16029 Old Ash Loop

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9cc12a102f ---- AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 8, 2019! Please call or text 407.449.1530 to schedule a showing. This three bedroom townhouse is located in the gated community of Timber Pointe in Avalon Park just minutes to shopping, fine dining, the 408, 528 and nearby schools. It includes a spacious floor plan with tile and Berber carpeting throughout, volume ceilings, a fully equipped kitchen with stainless appliances and breakfast bar, nice master suite with walk-in closet, jacuzzi tub and lake views, computer niche area, outdoor patio overlooking the lake, one car garage, alarm system and more. This gated community also features a sparkling pool and cabana. At RPM Realty, we're here to make your time in the home as enjoyable and convenient as possible. We offer a safe and secure online portal where you can submit maintenance requests and pay online with multiple payment options, 24/7 emergency maintenance response team, and well-maintained homes. Please note the listed amenities may not be accurate. Please consult with an RPM Realty leasing agent to confirm the property will meet your individual needs.