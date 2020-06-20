All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated June 13 2019 at 2:23 AM

15316 URBINO LANE

15316 Urbino Lane · No Longer Available
Location

15316 Urbino Lane, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful rental in a beautiful community! This one is ready for immediate occupancy. Rentals in this community move very fast be sure to reach out today to schedule your appointment to see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15316 URBINO LANE have any available units?
15316 URBINO LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 15316 URBINO LANE have?
Some of 15316 URBINO LANE's amenities include garage, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15316 URBINO LANE currently offering any rent specials?
15316 URBINO LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15316 URBINO LANE pet-friendly?
No, 15316 URBINO LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 15316 URBINO LANE offer parking?
Yes, 15316 URBINO LANE offers parking.
Does 15316 URBINO LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15316 URBINO LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15316 URBINO LANE have a pool?
No, 15316 URBINO LANE does not have a pool.
Does 15316 URBINO LANE have accessible units?
No, 15316 URBINO LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 15316 URBINO LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 15316 URBINO LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15316 URBINO LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15316 URBINO LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
