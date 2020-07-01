All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated December 14 2019 at 7:33 AM

15018 SHIV COURT

15018 Shiv Court · No Longer Available
Location

15018 Shiv Court, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
guest suite
SPRING ISLE 3BR 2.5BA townhouse, END UNIT on cul-de-sac street!!! Kitchen is complimented by cherry cabinets, pantry, breakfast bar seating space, and eat in space. OPEN FLOOR PLAN, with kitchen adjacent to the HUGE living room/dining room combo. Covered screen porch off the living room, with triple sliders that open up 8ft, to really bring the outside in on days when the weather allows. All bedrooms upstairs, including master bedroom with CUSTOM CLOSET organizers. OVERSIZED tub in master bath with plenty of counter space on vanity. Standard tub/shower combo in the upstairs full bath with access to bedroom 2, which doubles as another master or guest suite. Location in GATED COMMUNITY on a cul-de-sac street so no need to worry about through traffic. Community offers a guardhouse at the entrance with a guard on duty 24 hours a day, RESORT STYLE swimming pool, playground, clubhouse, and newly added FITNESS CENTER! LOCATION is minutes to Waterford Lakes or Avalon Park shopping and dining and is currently zoned for some of East Orlando's most desired schools. Single car garage attached. TENANTS ARE NOT PERMITTED TO HAVE MORE THAN TWO VEHICLES, per HOA.. WASHER and DRYER included "as-is" and to be maintained by tenant at tenant's expense. Association approval required, $40 fee per person for association application. This one really is a MUST SEE, the largest 3br 2.5ba townhouse floor plan in Spring Isle. Call now before it's gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15018 SHIV COURT have any available units?
15018 SHIV COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 15018 SHIV COURT have?
Some of 15018 SHIV COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15018 SHIV COURT currently offering any rent specials?
15018 SHIV COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15018 SHIV COURT pet-friendly?
No, 15018 SHIV COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 15018 SHIV COURT offer parking?
Yes, 15018 SHIV COURT offers parking.
Does 15018 SHIV COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15018 SHIV COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15018 SHIV COURT have a pool?
Yes, 15018 SHIV COURT has a pool.
Does 15018 SHIV COURT have accessible units?
No, 15018 SHIV COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 15018 SHIV COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15018 SHIV COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 15018 SHIV COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 15018 SHIV COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

