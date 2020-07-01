15018 SHIV COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage guest suite

SPRING ISLE 3BR 2.5BA townhouse, END UNIT on cul-de-sac street!!! Kitchen is complimented by cherry cabinets, pantry, breakfast bar seating space, and eat in space. OPEN FLOOR PLAN, with kitchen adjacent to the HUGE living room/dining room combo. Covered screen porch off the living room, with triple sliders that open up 8ft, to really bring the outside in on days when the weather allows. All bedrooms upstairs, including master bedroom with CUSTOM CLOSET organizers. OVERSIZED tub in master bath with plenty of counter space on vanity. Standard tub/shower combo in the upstairs full bath with access to bedroom 2, which doubles as another master or guest suite. Location in GATED COMMUNITY on a cul-de-sac street so no need to worry about through traffic. Community offers a guardhouse at the entrance with a guard on duty 24 hours a day, RESORT STYLE swimming pool, playground, clubhouse, and newly added FITNESS CENTER! LOCATION is minutes to Waterford Lakes or Avalon Park shopping and dining and is currently zoned for some of East Orlando's most desired schools. Single car garage attached. TENANTS ARE NOT PERMITTED TO HAVE MORE THAN TWO VEHICLES, per HOA.. WASHER and DRYER included "as-is" and to be maintained by tenant at tenant's expense. Association approval required, $40 fee per person for association application. This one really is a MUST SEE, the largest 3br 2.5ba townhouse floor plan in Spring Isle. Call now before it's gone!