14842 Yorkshire Run Dr

Unit Amenities bathtub walk in closets Property Amenities gym playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub internet access pet friendly tennis court

Florida's Lifestyle at it's Finest ! - This amazing 4br/3ba lake view pool/spa home in the exclusive and sought after gated and golf community of Stoneybrook, perfect for outdoor entertaining. Beautiful kitchen features large cabinets, cooking Island, and all appliances. Formal Living and Dining Room Combo! Laminate flooring downstairs that looks like real wood.Crown Molding through out! Family Room wired for surround sound. Master Bedroom features trey ceiling, large walk in closet and Master Bath with garden tub with separate shower and dual sinks.



The Stoneybrook Community has 24 hr Manned Security and features a Golf Course, Community Pool, Fitness Center, Tennis courts and Playground.

All inclusive , Lawn and Pool service as well as Internet service included!!



Pets Welcome 50 lbs under , no aggressive breeds please!



**Credit Score 720 or above, **Stoney Brook one time Transfer of Membership Fee $500.00 prior to move in **



