14625 Clarkson Drive - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse courtyard gym on-site laundry parking playground pool garage internet access tennis court volleyball court

2 bedroom 2.5 bath 2 story townhome in highly sought after south village section of Avalon park. This home is well taken care of and includes all appliances and washer and dryer. Tiled main level and carpeted second level with walk-in closet in the master bedroom and double sink in the master bathroom. Nice sized courtyard style patio great for entertaining.



Rent includes trash collection, water, basic cable, internet and resort style amenities. Electricity is prorated. Please call for details. There is an apartment above the detached garage that is leased separately. Avalon Park south village residents have access to a beautiful pool and clubhouse with phenomenal fitness center, Tennis courts, basketball, beach volleyball, playground, biking and strolling trails and some of the best schools around make this one of the best areas to rent. This small town feel community is so tight knit and has some of the best celebrations that include festivals, parades, food truck events, fireworks...just too much to list here!



In close proximity to UCF, Research triangle, Waterford lakes shopping/dining area, medical, 528, 417, 408 and minutes to Cocoa Beach and Lake Nona Medical City.