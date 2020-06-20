All apartments in Alafaya
Find more places like 14625 Clarkson Drive - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
14625 Clarkson Drive - 1
Last updated June 19 2019 at 3:53 AM

14625 Clarkson Drive - 1

14625 Clarkson Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alafaya
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14625 Clarkson Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828
Avalon Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
volleyball court
2 bedroom 2.5 bath 2 story townhome in highly sought after south village section of Avalon park. This home is well taken care of and includes all appliances and washer and dryer. Tiled main level and carpeted second level with walk-in closet in the master bedroom and double sink in the master bathroom. Nice sized courtyard style patio great for entertaining.

Rent includes trash collection, water, basic cable, internet and resort style amenities. Electricity is prorated. Please call for details. There is an apartment above the detached garage that is leased separately. Avalon Park south village residents have access to a beautiful pool and clubhouse with phenomenal fitness center, Tennis courts, basketball, beach volleyball, playground, biking and strolling trails and some of the best schools around make this one of the best areas to rent. This small town feel community is so tight knit and has some of the best celebrations that include festivals, parades, food truck events, fireworks...just too much to list here!

In close proximity to UCF, Research triangle, Waterford lakes shopping/dining area, medical, 528, 417, 408 and minutes to Cocoa Beach and Lake Nona Medical City.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14625 Clarkson Drive - 1 have any available units?
14625 Clarkson Drive - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 14625 Clarkson Drive - 1 have?
Some of 14625 Clarkson Drive - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14625 Clarkson Drive - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
14625 Clarkson Drive - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14625 Clarkson Drive - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 14625 Clarkson Drive - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 14625 Clarkson Drive - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 14625 Clarkson Drive - 1 offers parking.
Does 14625 Clarkson Drive - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14625 Clarkson Drive - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14625 Clarkson Drive - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 14625 Clarkson Drive - 1 has a pool.
Does 14625 Clarkson Drive - 1 have accessible units?
No, 14625 Clarkson Drive - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 14625 Clarkson Drive - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 14625 Clarkson Drive - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14625 Clarkson Drive - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14625 Clarkson Drive - 1 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way
Alafaya, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Alafaya 1 BedroomsAlafaya 2 Bedrooms
Alafaya 3 BedroomsAlafaya Apartments with Pool
Alafaya Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FL
Winter Park, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stoneybrook
Avalon Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College