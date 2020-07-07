1456 Lexi Davis St

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony cable included garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub cable included carpet patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c7a2706075 ---- Welcome home! This spacious house is located in beautiful and well-maintained Spring Isle, a guarded and gated community zoned for highly rated schools. Dramatic vaulted ceilings in formal living and dining room, open kitchen/family room, and master suite. Kitchen features a massive island, stainless steel/black appliances, generous 42inch cabinets, separate pantry, and large dining area. Family room has oversized sliding doors that lead out to covered patio. Master suite boasts large walk-in closet, double sink vanity, garden tub, and separate shower. The split floorplan includes three additional bedrooms, inside laundry room with w/d hookups, and attached 2-car garage. Tile in kitchen and baths. Lawn care included. Community amenities include resort-style pool and tot lot playground. Guarded, Gated Neighborhood; Highly Rated Schools. Conveniently located close to shopping, restaurants, Waterford Lakes, and Avalon Park with quick access to SR 408 and 528, Lockheed Martin, Siemens, Medical City, and Orlando airport. All Community Amenities Included Cable Included Carpet Clubhouse Gated Community High Vaulted Ceilings Yard Maintenance Included